Musical performance “Resonances” from the musical ensembles “Lyra Quartet” and “Kalesma”

On July 9, the musical performance “Resonances” offers a unique musical journey through the collaboration of the two musical ensembles, the “Lyra Quartet” and the vocal ensemble “Kalesma” led by the internationally acclaimed musician Socrates Sinopoulos.

The four lyres create a unique polyphonic sound, highlighting the variety of techniques and styles of the Politiki Lyra, while the six-voice Vocal Ensemble “Kalesma” serves as a living vehicle of Cypriot and Greek tradition through polyphonic approaches.

The performance will emphasize the original musical compositions of the two ensembles. Through this collaboration, tradition is presented not as a static element, but as a constantly evolving creative process, highlighting the connection between historical memory and contemporary artistic expression, with an emphasis on Cypriot musical identity and its interconnection with the Greek cultural sphere as a bridge of communication.

Contributors

Lyra Quartet: Socrates Sinopoulos, Chrysanthi Gika, Demosthenes Karachristodoulou, Stratis Psaradellis

Kalesma: Paris Parashos: vocals, Anastasia Zakynthinou: vocals, Vasilis Filippou: vocals and percussion, Frederiki Tompazou: vocals, Savvas Lagou: vocals, Katerina Parashou: vocals.

Duration: 75 minutes

Date: Thursday, 9 July 2026

Time: 8:30 p.m.Venue: Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis Street, 1011 Nicosia

Free entrance

Doors open at 20:00

Events will take place with observation of all necessary protection measures for the health and safety of visitors and staff and are accessible to individuals and groups with disabilities. You can find more information on the website of the Cultural Foundation: www.boccf.org , on the official pages of the Foundation on Facebook & Instagram (@boccf)

During the events, photos and/or videos will be taken. The pictures of visitors of the events may be used for promotional purposes or may be provided to the media or uploaded on the Internet. By attending the events, the public automatically gives the organizers the right to use the photos/videos taken.

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation

86-90 Faneromenis, 1011 Nicosia

For information: 22 128175

www.boccf.org @boccf