The first stop of Lidl Cyprus’ summer wellness roadtrip offered free activities on nutrition, exercise, cooking and wellness to the wider public, setting the tone for its continuation in Paphos.

Lidl Cyprus’ Lidl Better Living Days roadtrip began with smiles, active participation and lots of summer energy, with the first stop being held at the Lidl store in Agios Dometios, on June 26 and 27.

For two days, the store was transformed into a lively, open experiential destination, offering free activities to the wider public, with subject matters revolving around nutrition, movement, cooking and wellness for the entire family. From morning yoga sessions for beginners, to short cooking classes, tastings, nutritional advice, children’s workshops and smoothie labs, visitors had the opportunity to discover simple and practical ways to make their everyday lives a little better.

Lidl’s mobile kitchen presented and offered easy, healthy and summer suggestions, while young and old actively participated, tried new ideas and took with them practical solutions that they can apply at home, in their daily diet and lifestyle.

A special place in the programme was given to activities for children and families, which combined creativity with education and entertainment. Through experiential activities, children learned about the importance of more balanced choices in a simple, fun and age-appropriate manner.

Lidl Better Living Days’ first stop highlighted Lidl Cyprus’ goal to bring Better Living closer to people’s everyday lives in practice. Not as a theory, but as an experience that everyone can obtain through knowledge, participation, taste, movement and connection with the local community. With Better Living Days, Lidl Cyprus creates an open and accessible space for everyone, strengthening its role as an ally of society and the daily lives of consumers.

This summer’s roadtrip continues with the next stop at the Lidl store in Agios Pavlos, Paphos, on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 July, where the wider public will once again have the opportunity to enjoy free activities on nutrition, exercise, cooking and wellness.

Lidl Better Living Days will travel across Cyprus, conveying a simple but essential message: better choices can become part of our everyday lives, in an easy and practical way, for everyone.

You can find the detailed programme here.

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