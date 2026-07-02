Come to Nicosia Mall and see impressive figures and structures up close through August 2, along with an interactive workshop and store for kids and adults.

At the main outdoor entrance, you’ll be greeted by an impressive 6-meter-tall brachiosaurus, while on the ground floor and upper level of the Nicosia Mall, you’ll discover 3 themed exhibition stations dedicated to the fascinating world of palaeontology.

On the ground floor of Nicosia Mall, you’ll find the interactive workshop “Become a Palaeontologist for a Day.” Surrounded by the imposing 7-meter-long T-Rex, children will have the opportunity to participate in interactive excavation and exploration activities, discover the world of palaeontology through play, and enjoy the hands-on experience of being a real young researcher.

Enjoy FREE creative activities such as painting, crafts, LEGO, reading books, and playing with dinosaur figures.

For an even more special experience, you can purchase your own excavation kit and dig at the specially designed excavation table, uncovering unique “treasures.”

Workshop and store hours:

Monday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.nicosiamall.com