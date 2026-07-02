Fiber, Mobile and TV + 2 devices on instalments and a €200 discount

Epic One was created to meet every communication and entertainment need in a single, all-in-one plan: Fiber internet 5Gbps for your home with a Wi-Fi booster for strong signal in every corner of the house, 5G unlimited mobile for incredible speeds and nationwide coverage, and wide range of TV content, all for just €39,99 a month!

This summer, we’re giving you one more reason to connect to the ultimate communication plan. Because with every new Epic One connection, you can get 2 devices of your choice, from the latest smartphones and tablets to wearables and earbuds, on instalments and with a total discount of €200!

Upgrade your communication experience with Epic’s powerful and reliable network, choose your own devices and enjoy the summer offer, until the end of August.

For more information, visit an Epic or partner store, go to epic.com.cy or call 159.