Digital transformation and all-in-one shopping experience through Lidl Plus

The company’s new strategic investment introduces an advanced, integrated digital wallet, redefining speed and security in consumers’ everyday transactions.

Leading the way in modern retail transformation, Lidl Cyprus announces the official launch of the new, innovative Lidl Pay service in the Cypriot market. The strategic addition to the Lidl Plus ecosystem redefines the shopping experience by introducing an advanced, integrated digital wallet.

Through Lidl Pay, Lidl Cyprus actively responds to the demands of the digital age in practice and offers a seamless, secure and fast method of completing transactions.

Architecture and Functional Features of the Service:

Card Interconnection with Absolute Security: Consumers have the ability to digitise and connect their credit or debit cards (VISA or Mastercard) directly within the secure environment of the Lidl Plus application.

Consumers have the ability to digitise and connect their credit or debit cards (VISA or Mastercard) directly within the secure environment of the Lidl Plus application. Expanded Capacity: For users’ convenience, the simultaneous integration of up to 3 different cards per account is supported.

For users’ convenience, the simultaneous integration of up to 3 different cards per account is supported. Instant Activation: Lidl Pay is activated instantly by the user via an easy-to-use toggle on the digital screen of their Lidl Plus card.

The Innovation of “All-in-One” Scanning:

The key difference of the new service lies in the elimination of multiple stages at the checkout. With a single scan of the Lidl Plus card, the system performs two automated processes in parallel:

Redemption: All active Daily Savers discounts and the user’s personalized coupons are automatically applied.

All active Daily Savers discounts and the user’s personalized coupons are automatically applied. Instant Payment: The payment for purchases is completed, minimizing the waiting time at the checkout.

The introduction of Lidl Pay is a milestone for customer experience (CX) in Cyprus. By simplifying payment processes, Lidl Cyprus strengthens customer loyalty, optimises the operational flow in its stores and confirms its position as an organisation that consistently invests in innovation and a customer-centric philosophy.

Visit Lidl Cyprus online:

corporate.lidl.com.cy

team.lidl.com.cy

lidlfoodacademy.com.cy

facebook.com/lidlcy

instagram.com/lidl_cyprus

youtube.com/lidlcyprus

linkedin.com/company/lidl-cyprus