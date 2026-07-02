Maserati is celebrating the centenary of its iconic Trident logo in style, unveiling the new GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale. The three models represent a major evolution for the Modena-based manufacturer, reinforcing its position in the luxury segment while remaining faithful to the timeless values of Italian Gran Turismo.

The refreshed lineup combines elegant design, advanced technology and exhilarating performance, all wrapped in the unmistakable style that has defined Maserati for more than a century. The new design language, first introduced on the MCXtrema and later refined on the GT2 Stradale and MCPURA, now extends across the brand’s most important road cars.

The new GranTurismo and GranCabrio feature a redesigned front fascia with larger air intakes and a sharper, more aggressive look. The bodywork has been refined aerodynamically, while new wheel designs and additional exterior colours allow for greater personalization. Inside, the cabin receives premium materials, a redesigned steering wheel inspired by motorsport and a new digital interface featuring a 12.3-inch central display, an 8.8-inch comfort screen and a customizable 12.2-inch instrument cluster.

At the heart of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio Trofeo lies the legendary 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine. Power has been increased to 590 hp, 40 hp more than the previous generation, while torque reaches 650 Nm. Derived from Formula 1 technology, the Nettuno features Maserati’s patented pre-chamber combustion system, delivering exceptional responsiveness and thrilling performance. The GranTurismo Trofeo can exceed 320 km/h, while maintaining the comfort and refinement expected from a true grand tourer.

Maserati continues its electrification journey with the Folgore versions. Equipped with three electric motors and an 800-volt architecture, the GranTurismo Folgore delivers 760 hp and offers a driving range of more than 540 km. Meanwhile, the GranCabrio Folgore becomes the fastest fully electric convertible in its segment, with a top speed of 290 km/h.

The Grecale also receives significant upgrades. The luxury SUV adopts a more assertive design and introduces a new 390-hp V6 Nettuno engine. Spacious, practical and unmistakably sporty, the Grecale remains one of the most versatile luxury SUVs on the market. In Trofeo specification, the V6 produces 530 hp, allowing acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

All three models are designed and built in Italy, reaffirming Maserati’s deep connection with its heritage. With this new generation, the Trident brand enters its second century stronger than ever, blending Italian craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology and emotional performance in a way only Maserati can.