BidX1, the property auction platform, has announced its upcoming auction on Thursday 30th July, offering homebuyers, investors, cash buyers and developers an exciting opportunity to secure real estate in Cyprus ahead the summer break.

The latest catalogue will be BidX1’s largest auction of the year so far, offering over 80 Lots on the day including residential, commercial and land opportunities across the island. It contains ready-to-let vacant apartments, renovation projects, development opportunities, and asset management and value-add opportunities suited to savvy investors. The catalogue also features 22 land properties listed with a €0 starting reserve, which will attract many bargain hunters in the market.

Andreas Peratikos, Head of Sales, said: “We’re delighted to bring to the market our largest catalogue of 2026, which includes a diverse range of property opportunities to suit a wide variety of buyers. With reserve prices ranging from €0 to €500,000, the auction offers opportunities for those looking to expand their portfolio as well as those taking their first steps into the Cypriot property market.

In Larnaca, we’re offering apartments with reserves starting from just €45,000, while in Paphos, the catalogue includes recently refurbished holiday homes with private pools in Pegeia and Drimou. In Nicosia, we have a prime commercial investment opportunity with a reserve of €495,000, which is expected to appeal to experienced investors.

Since launching the catalogue last week, we’ve already seen strong interest from buyers in Cyprus and internationally. Our fully online bidding platform allows bidders to participate from anywhere in the world in real time, providing a transparent and accessible auction experience.”

Mr Peratikos added: “The catalogue also includes a number of asset management opportunities, including competitively priced apartments and land, which we expect to attract significant interest from both local and overseas buyers.”

This Two-bedroom Villa in Pegeia, Paphos is set across two floors, benefitting from a private swimming pool and parking. Recently refurbished, the villa is ready to move into and extends to approximately 120 sq.m of internal area, with two covered verandas on the first floor offering sea views. The property has a separate title deed and will be offered with a starting reserve of €230.000.

With an attractive reserve of €60.000, this Studio Apartment in Voroklini, Larnaca, presents an excellent opportunity for cash buyers. The property benefits from a separate title deed and includes exclusive rights to use a covered parking space in the basement. Located on Michalaki Paridi 3B Street, it represents an appealing entry-level investment opportunity in the Larnaca area.

Located in Agios Pavlos, Paphos, this Two-Bedroom Apartment offers a great opportunity for buyers seeking a residential investment or holiday home. The property benefits from a separate title deed, vacant possession and exclusive use of a parking space, with a reserve price of €140.000.

This spacious Three-Bedroom House in Egkomi, Nicosia offers approximately 224 sq.m of internal area including an open-plan living and dining area, modern kitchen, three bedrooms with an en-suite master bedroom and walk-in wardrobe, as well as a jacuzzi bathroom and separate laundry room making it a great family home. Offered with vacant possession, it has a reserve price of €280.000. Located in the popular Paralimni, Famagusta, carrying a reserve price of €100.000, this Two-Bedroom Apartment is an appealing residential opportunity close to Kapparis Beach. The property benefits from a separate title deed, vacant possession and exclusive use of a parking space.

To take part in the 30th July Auction, interested parties must pre-register on the BidX1 platform, providing proof of identification and proof of address, as well as a deposit that will be retained only if the bidder is the successful purchaser on the day of sale. Unsuccessful bidders will receive a full refund.

Registration will open on 20th July. In the meantime, BidX1’s team of commercial and residential specialists are available to arrange viewings, answer any questions about the properties, or to assist with registration.

To get in touch with the BidX1 Cyprus team, please call 22 000 380 or email [email protected].

About BidX1 BidX1 is an award-winning digital marketplace for real estate, allowing buyers and sellers from around the world to trade property assets in an efficient and transparent way. BidX1 combines industry-leading property expertise with proprietary technology to provide unparalleled levels of transparency, analytics, and global reach, challenging the traditional process of marketing and transacting real estate. Since its first digital sale in 2015 in Ireland, BidX1 has developed and expanded in other markets, opening sales up to a global audience. BidX1’s local office in Cyprus is in Nicosia and offers services countrywide. For more information: www.bidx1.com.

The BidX1 Digital Property Marketplace

The BidX1 model offers transparency, efficiency and accessibility. All property documentation is available on the website for inspection by potential purchasers prior to bidding. The digital platform is accessible online on any device – mobile, PC or tablet – from any location around the world, offering the opportunity to register and bid wherever the buyer is.

Bidding on every property starts at the opening bid and this is listed publicly on the website before the sale.

Every bid placed on a property is logged and displayed in real-time and can be viewed publicly on the website, while bidders are identified only by a number and so remain anonymous. Successful buyers will generally need to complete their purchase (transfer the full amount to the vendor) within six-seven weeks. The exact closing date for each property will be stated in the Reservation Agreement, which is available in the legal documents for each property.