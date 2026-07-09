A new video series about the importance of inclusion and the company’s commitment to a work environment where everyone feels like they belong.

At Lidl Cyprus, equality and inclusion are an integral part of the daily work experience. With the aim of strengthening the dialogue around issues that affect everyday life in the workplace, the company presents the new video series “Equality in Action”, following the Equal Treatment Policy that it currently implements in order to ensure an environment of respect, safety and equal opportunities for all.

The series consists of four episodes that focus on issues revolving around age inclusion, care needs at home, sexual orientation and racial discrimination. Through everyday and familiar situations, it highlights behaviors and stereotypes that often go unnoticed, but can significantly affect people’s experience in the workplace.

The initiative is part of the broader framework of actions taken by Lidl Cyprus to promote a culture of acceptance, respect and equal opportunities. Through the “Equality in Action” series, and as one of the largest employers in Cyprus, the company aspires to contribute to the broader dialogue around inclusion and to raise awareness in the labour market as a whole. The aim is for the content of the series to be a reason for reflection and positive change, not only for the people at Lidl Cyprus, but for any organization that seeks to create a better work environment for everyone; a culture that is expressed both through the company’s internal policies and practices as well as through initiatives with a social impact, such as its participation as a Proud Sponsor in the Cyprus Pride 2026.

Sofia Ouzounidou, Chief People Officer of Lidl Cyprus, stated:

“At Lidl Cyprus, we believe that equality and inclusion are not concepts limited to policies and procedures. They are part of our daily culture and are reflected in the way we collaborate, develop and support each other. The “Equality in Action” series was created to open up a meaningful dialogue around issues that affect everyday life in the workplace and to remind us that respect starts with our small daily behaviors.”

For Lidl Cyprus, the essential care of its people is holistic: it begins with the creation of a safe, inclusive environment and is sealed with their practical financial security.

Proving its position as a top employer of choice, the company offers one of the most competitive full-time entry-level gross salaries in the market, amounting to €1,220, 14 salaries per year, private health insurance, vouchers twice a year, and additional parental benefits, while systematically investing in the development and growth of its people.

With the “Equality in Action” series, Lidl Cyprus reaffirms its steadfast commitment to cultivating a workplace environment where diversity becomes a strength, respect becomes a daily practice, and inclusion becomes everyone’s business. You can view the full video series here.

Visit Lidl Cyprus online:

corporate.lidl.com.cy

team.lidl.com.cy

lidlfoodacademy.com.cy

facebook.com/lidlcy

instagram.com/lidl_cyprus

youtube.com/lidlcyprus

linkedin.com/company/lidl-cyprus