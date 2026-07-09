Limassol, Cyprus

Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, is pleased to confirm that the resort will continue welcoming guests throughout the winter season and will remain fully operational across all facilities.

The resort’s accommodation, award-winning restaurants and bars, Kalloni Spa, leisure facilities, as well as its meetings and events spaces, will continue to operate as normal, offering guests the full Parklane experience throughout the year.

Following a review of previously communicated development plans, the proposed temporary closure will not take place. Parklane remains fully committed to delivering exceptional luxury hospitality to international and local guests alike, while continuing to support Cyprus as a leading year-round destination.

All existing reservations remain valid and unaffected, with no changes to availability, services, or guest experiences.

“We are delighted to confirm that Parklane will continue to welcome guests throughout the coming season,” said Mr. Yannis Stefanou, General Manager of Parklane. “We look forward to offering our guests the full range of exceptional experiences the resort is known for, from world-class dining and wellness at Kalloni Spa to curated seasonal events, festive celebrations and memorable experiences for families, couples and corporate guests.”

This winter, guests can enjoy an enhanced Parklane experience with the continuation of its exceptional dining and entertainment offerings, including the opening of Nammos during the winter season, alongside the resort’s renowned culinary venues.

The Retail Village at Parklane will also continue welcoming guests, offering a unique shopping and lifestyle experience, while the resort’s elegant Ballroom and event spaces will provide the perfect setting for festive celebrations, Christmas parties, corporate gatherings and special occasions. Guests can also celebrate the festive season with exclusive experiences at Nammos and LPM.

Parklane continues to be one of Cyprus’s leading luxury lifestyle destinations, offering a refined blend of beachfront relaxation, culinary excellence, wellness experiences, shopping, entertainment and bespoke hospitality.

Guests are invited to discover and book their winter escapes, festive celebrations, wellness retreats and luxury stays at Parklane.

For more information, please visit: www.parklanecyprus.com

About Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol

Parklane Resort & Spa Limassol is owned by MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture Limited and is a member of Marriott International’s The Luxury Collection brand. It features, respectively, the country’s only Thalassotherapy Centre, Kalloni SPA, and the largest children’s activity park in Europe, Explorers Kids Club. Built next to a 300-metre-long sandy beach, the resort captures the essence of the distinctive Cypriot hospitality, the sophisticated aura of Limassol, and the cosmopolitanism of the island of Aphrodite, making it an ideal destination for couples, families, groups of friends, or solo travellers looking for an unforgettable getaway.

Designed by Harrods Interiors and decorated by French creative studio Atelier 27, its aesthetics is a modern interpretation of the long-standing local history and perfumery tradition that dates to the region’s antiquity. It has 222 rooms, 34 suites and 18 villas of unique design, six excellent restaurants and bars including Nammos and La Petite Maison (LPM), meeting rooms, a huge 800m2 ballroom, sports facilities, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a hairdressing salon, and an exclusive Retail Village featuring luxury monobrand stores, including DIOR Men, DIOR Women, LORO PIANA, LOEWE, CELINE and BOTTEGA VENETA.

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture specialises in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential and commercial projects. Aiming to create extraordinary destinations that blend luxury, innovation, and a deep respect for local cultural heritage, MHV is redefining luxury living and business environments by delivering world-class experiences.