Among the World’s Top 100–200 Universities for Quality Education

Frederick University has been ranked the leading university in Cyprus for the fourth consecutive year in the Times Higher Education (THE) Sustainability Impact Ratings. In the recently announced 2026 edition, it is one of only three universities in Cyprus and Greece to be placed in the highest overall ranking band, 301–400 globally, and the only non-public university to achieve this distinction.

In the same rankings, Frederick University is placed among the top 100–200 universities globally in the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

SDG 4: Quality Education

SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy

SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities

SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals

This recognition highlights the University’s strong global impact through its research, teaching, institutional policies, and engagement with society, reflecting its ongoing commitment to addressing global challenges.

The Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings are the only global ranking system that evaluates universities based on their contribution to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The SDGs represent a global call to action to end poverty and inequality, protect the environment, and ensure prosperity and well-being for all.

Participating universities are assessed across four key areas:

Research: Research output related to the Sustainable Development Goals, measured through publications in high-quality academic journals.

Research output related to the Sustainable Development Goals, measured through publications in high-quality academic journals. Teaching: Integration of the SDGs into academic programmes and support for students in developing the skills needed to address global challenges.

Integration of the SDGs into academic programmes and support for students in developing the skills needed to address global challenges. Governance: Internal governance, policies, strategies, and initiatives aligned with the principles of sustainable development.

Internal governance, policies, strategies, and initiatives aligned with the principles of sustainable development. Outreach: Collaboration and engagement with local, regional, national, and international communities.

Ms Natassa Frederickou, President of the Council of Frederick University, stated: “We are particularly pleased that Frederick University has once again retained its position as the leading university in Cyprus in one of the world’s most significant rankings assessing universities’ contribution to sustainable development. Recognition such as this reminds us of our responsibility to continue creating a positive impact on society, our country, and the world. I would like to sincerely thank our entire university community for its dedication and collective effort towards this goal. This distinction recognises the University’s contribution to a more sustainable and equitable future through its academic activities and institutional role, while motivating us to continue our journey with strategic consistency and determination.”

Professor George Demosthenous, Rector of Frederick University, added: “We are particularly pleased that our long-standing contribution to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals is being recognised through the Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings. At the same time, our outstanding performance in SDG4 – Quality Education confirms our active role in shaping responsible citizens who are capable of acting as genuine agents of change. For our University, sustainability is not merely a theoretical aspiration, but a strategic priority that guides our operations, research, and educational mission. We are especially honoured to count among our honorary doctorate recipients the distinguished Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs, President of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), and to have the President of the University’s Council serving as Co-Chair of SDSN Cyprus.”

Frederick University is a member of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN)and a founding member of SDSN Cyprus, the national network that aims to foster collaboration among stakeholders from all sectors of society in order to improve Cyprus’ performance in advancing and implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

In this year’s THE Sustainability Impact Ratings, 1,646 higher education institutions from around the world were evaluated based on their performance and commitment to advancing sustainability and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

For further information:

Meropi Moiseos, Communications Officer, Communications and Outreach Service

T. +357 22394394 (ext.41139)

E. [email protected]

About Frederick University

Frederick University has been operating in the Republic of Cyprus since September 2007. Although the establishment of the University is relatively recent, the organisation has a long history of 60 years in higher education. Its mission is to serve society through education, research, and social contribution to the broader community.

The University offers a broad range of academic programmes of study in the areas of Engineering, Technology, Business, Maritime Business, Arts, Architecture, Media, Humanities, Health, and Education, and operates from two campuses, in Nicosia and in Limassol.

With its dedication to academic excellence, provision of high-quality programmes of study and active research, the University enjoys respect and recognition both nationally and internationally. In the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2026, it ranked among the top 301-400 universities globally, recognised as the top performing University in Cyprus for the fourth consecutive year.