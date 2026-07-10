Invest Cyprus congratulates the companies recognised at the 14th Invest Cyprus International Investment Awards, acknowledging their contribution to the growth of the Cypriot economy, the strengthening of the country’s international outlook and the continued positioning of Cyprus as a trusted investment destination. The awards ceremony took place on Thursday, 9 July 2026 at the Hilton Nicosia Hotel.

The event was held under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, H.E. Mr Nikos Christodoulides, who addressed the investors. The President of the Republic highlighted that the country’s direction is built around “stability, perspective, development and security”, noting that investment decisions ultimately depend on trust in a country’s institutions, people and long-term prospects.

This year’s event once again highlighted the importance of foreign investment to the Cypriot economy and honoured international companies that have selected Cyprus as a base for growth, business activity and long-term presence.

The companies recognised at the 14th Invest Cyprus International Investment Awards are:

Accor, a leading international hospitality group with a presence in more than 110 countries, is strengthening its presence in Cyprus with four hotels in Larnaca and Nicosia.

Coral S.A. – Coral Cyprus, the official licensee of the Shell trademark in Cyprus, has been operating in the country since 2017 with a network of 42 Shell service stations and significant investments in infrastructure and services.

Hartmann Group, an independent family-owned shipping group with a fleet of approximately 100 vessels, selected Cyprus as its headquarters, taking advantage of the country’s strategic location and maritime ecosystem.

Kraken, a Payward company, one of the most established international digital financial services platforms, established operations in Cyprus in 2025, recognising the country’s strong regulatory framework and access to European markets.

Premium Access Cyprus is developing the Palm Beach Resort in Larnaca, an investment exceeding €110 million, combining luxury hospitality, residences and high-quality facilities.

Reconiq Software Ltd, Member of the Plath Group, has been operating in Cyprus since 2016, developing high-performance software and artificial intelligence solutions for specialised defence and security systems.

SayGames, an international mobile game developer and publisher, selected Cyprus as its global headquarters in 2020, with a portfolio of more than 200 games and over 8 billion downloads.

Through their activities and investments, this year’s award recipients reflect Cyprus’ growing strength as an international business and investment destination. Their presence in the country contributes to employment, knowledge transfer, innovation, international outreach and the connection of the Cypriot economy with global markets.

Through their activities and investments, this year’s award recipients reflect Cyprus’ growing strength as an international business and investment destination. Their presence in the country contributes to employment, knowledge transfer, innovation, international outreach and the connection of the Cypriot economy with global markets.

The Invest Cyprus International Investment Awards have become an important institution for recognising international investors and businesses that make a meaningful contribution to Cyprus’ economic progress. At the same time, they provide an opportunity to present the country as a reliable, competitive and stable choice for companies seeking access to the European Union and the wider region.

On the occasion of this year’s ceremony, the Chairman of Invest Cyprus, Mr Evgenios Evgeniou, thanked investors for their trust in Cyprus and noted that the companies honoured had contributed far more than capital, with their impact reflected in the jobs they created, the innovation they supported, the sectors they developed and the international links they built.

He also stated that foreign direct investment had contributed to establishing technology as one of the country’s main growth sectors, while Cyprus’ economic performance continued to compare favourably with that of much of Europe.

He also linked the country’s investment appeal to Cyprus’ new international positioning, “Stability with Perspective”, which presents Cyprus as a European hub with a global outlook and as a trusted partner in an increasingly complex region. At a time when investors are becoming more selective, they are seeking stability, predictability and trusted partnerships, all of which Cyprus can offer.

This year’s event confirmed that Cyprus continues to attract companies with an international outlook, strategic planning and a meaningful contribution to the economy. In a demanding international environment, the country maintains strong advantages, including its membership of the European Union, its stable business environment, its strategic geographical location, its highly skilled workforce and its strong professional services ecosystem.

Invest Cyprus remains committed to strengthening Cyprus’ image as an investment destination and supporting international businesses that choose the country for the development of their operations. The success of the award-winning companies confirms that high-quality foreign investment can serve as a catalyst for sustainable growth, new opportunities and the further strengthening of the competitiveness of the Cypriot economy.

Invest Cyprus congratulates all the organisations recognised at the 14th Invest Cyprus International Investment Awards and warmly thanks everyone who contributed to the successful delivery of this year’s event.

Invest Cyprus is the official investment promotion agency of the Republic of Cyprus, responsible for promoting investment and supporting the country’s economic growth. Its mission is to attract high-quality foreign investment, support international businesses seeking to operate in Cyprus and promote the country as an attractive and competitive business destination. Guided by transparency, efficiency and the provision of comprehensive services, Invest Cyprus serves as a strategic partner for every investor who chooses Cyprus.

For more information: www.investcyprus.org.cy.