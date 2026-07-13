The award-winning resort dedicates Wednesday evenings to Cypriot tradition, with a generous buffet, live music and traditional dancing on the West Lawns

The flavours, sounds and rhythms of Cyprus come together every Wednesday at Columbia Beach Resort during “Cyprus Night”, an immersive evening celebrating the island’s cuisine, music and traditions. From 19:00 to 22:00, the West Lawns, located within the resort’s western gardens, welcome resort residents and visiting guests for a generous Cypriot buffet and a live program of traditional music and dance.

At the heart of the evening is an extensive buffet showcasing some of the island’s most distinctive flavours. Highlights include spit-roasted lamb and chicken, sheftalia, beef stifado and grilled halloumi, served alongside kolokasi, pourgouri, patates antinahtes, halloumi ravioli, stuffed vegetables, salads and traditional accompaniments.

The evening ends on a sweet note with a selection that includes galaktoboureko, bourekia, loukoumia, and traditional spoon sweets. Fresh loukoumades are also prepared at a live cooking station, adding another special element to the experience.

The culinary experience is accompanied by “Ta Sgartilia”, a traditional Cypriot music and dance ensemble recognised for its contribution to preserving and promoting the island’s musical heritage. Featuring Michalis Vryonis on violin and Prodromos Stylianou on laouto and vocals, the ensemble presents a lively program of Cypriot music and traditional dancing.

Cyprus Night offers guests the opportunity to experience the island through its gastronomy, music and traditions, in a relaxed summer setting by the sea. Participation is included in Half Board and Full Board packages for guests staying at the resort.

For reservations for guests not staying at the resort, please contact: +357 25 833 000.

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About Columbia Hospitality

Columbia Hospitality is the hospitality division of Schoeller Holdings Ltd, a privately-owned investment group with global operations across marine and non-marine sectors. The division brings together Columbia Hotels & Resorts, Columbia Restaurants, and the Columbia Hotel Academy under one integrated brand, representing Schoeller Holdings’ long-standing commitment to excellence, innovation, and service quality.

Through its diverse portfolio, Columbia Hospitality is redefining Cyprus’s hospitality landscape, combining international standards with authentic local character. Its mission is to deliver exceptional experiences across every facet of hospitality, from luxury accommodation and dining to education and talent development.

About Schoeller Holdings Ltd

Founded in 1978, Schoeller Holdings Ltd is a privately owned investment company operating a wide range of marine-related activities, including ship ownership, ship management, and liner services, as well as non-marine ventures in hospitality, real estate, and other industries. With a workforce of more than 14,000 employees worldwide, the Group has evolved into a dynamic, internationally respected organisation and remains the driving visionary force behind all its subsidiaries.

For more information

Purpose Communications: [email protected]