Purpose Communications has won a Gold award at the Cyprus Event Awards for “Prognosys Turns 20: A Celebration of Innovation and Legacy”, the 20th-anniversary event designed and delivered for Prognosys Solutions. The project received the top distinction in the Corporate Events, Seasonal/Anniversary category at the awards ceremony held on Friday, 10 July 2026, at Ayia Napa Marina.

The award-winning project marked 20 years since the founding of Prognosys Solutions and celebrated the company’s growth, achievements and vision for the future. The event brought together over 150 clients, partners, employees and representatives from the technology, finance and public sectors. Purpose Communications developed and delivered the event from the initial concept and strategy through to branding, content production, audiovisual coordination and post-event communications.

The creative direction centred on 2004, the year Prognosys Solutions was founded, connecting the company’s journey with key cultural and technological milestones from that year. The experience included a three-part holographic presentation by Elias Afxentiou, Founder and CEO of Prognosys Solutions, a retrospective film, bespoke visual content and a limited-edition anniversary book titled “Foundations of the Future: The Story of 2004”. Each copy featured a concealed QR code that gave guests access to a personalised holographic thank-you message.

Commenting on the distinction, Dimitris Ioannides, Founder and CEO of Purpose Communications, said: “This GOLD award recognises the strategy, creativity and attention to detail behind a very special corporate milestone. We are grateful to Elias Afxentiou for trusting Purpose with the 20th anniversary of Prognosys Solutions and for giving our team the space to introduce creative elements that made the experience distinctive. We also thank BOUSSIAS Cyprus, the judging committee, our team and all our creative and production partners for their contribution.”

The distinction reflects Purpose Communications’ approach to corporate event management, combining communications strategy, brand storytelling and detailed execution to create experiences that support reputation, stakeholder engagement and wider business objectives.

Discover more about Purpose Communications’ work here or get in touch with our team here.

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About Purpose Communications: Purpose Communications is an independent, award-winning consultancy based in Cyprus, with an international network of partners. With over 30 years of combined experience in financial services, technology, healthcare, energy, real estate, and shipping, Purpose designs tailored strategies that enhance reputation, influence policy, and create meaningful social and business impact.

From corporate communications and media relations to advocacy, campaigns, and NGO storytelling, Purpose helps clients improve both their purpose and their results. The company is the first in Cyprus to join the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) as a Corporate Affiliate, actively participating in a global network of professional excellence and ethical practice.

For more information: www.purpose-pr.com