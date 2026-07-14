Set against the panoramic backdrop of Latchi Bay and the unique natural landscape of Drousia, Altamira Real Estate invites the public to a new Open House and Live Bidding event at Latchi Panorama, showcasing 26, fully-renovated, move-in-ready flats of one, two and three bedrooms, with prices starting from just €65,000.

Visitors will get a first-hand view of a residential development combining the tranquillity of the Cypriot countryside, panoramic sea views and a prime location, just 10 minutes from Latchi, one of the most popular destinations in the Paphos district.

The Open House will take place over July 20-23, 2026 from 9am to 4pm, giving interested parties the chance to tour the available apartments, evaluate their unique features first-hand and receive information from Altamira Real Estate’s expert team about the purchasing process and available options.

These fully-renovated, move-in-ready flats stand out for their functional layouts, their revamped interiors and their exceptionally competitive value for money. They are also an attractive option, both for those seeking a modern home in one of Cyprus’ most beautiful areas and for investors looking to capitalise on the significant growth prospects and tourism demand in the wider region.

Latchi Panorama, built in one of the most prime locations in Drousia, offers a unique view of Latchi Bay and the area’s natural landscape. Its location combines the authentic Cypriot countryside with easy access to Latchi, just 10 minutes away, as well as to the area’s beaches, the town of Polis Chrysochous, and the Akamas National Park. Its features make it an ideal choice for a permanent residence, a vacation home, or an investment property.

The experience culminates on Friday, July 24, at 6pm, with the Live Bidding event—an open, transparent and interactive process that allows participants to bid on the property of their choice in real time. Bids are submitted above the starting price for each property, and the apartment is awarded to the bidder who submits the highest bid. This is a process that Altamira Real Estate has successfully implemented, offering equal opportunities to all participants and enhancing transparency at every stage of the purchase.

The experienced Altamira Real Estate team will be on site throughout the event, providing comprehensive information and guidance to anyone interested.

Interested parties can register to attend via the Altamira Real Estate website, where they can also review detailed information about each available apartment, including prices, floor plans, technical specifications and all necessary details regarding the purchasing process.