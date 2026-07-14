The JOKER lottery has once again brought the joy of a major win to a player in Cyprus. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Allwyn outlet “Vasilis and Vasiliki Kipoura Ltd” in Limassol, and won the impressive sum of €2,569,895.

The Cypriot player was one of two jackpot winners in the draw held on July 12, 2026, with the total prize amount of €5,139,791 shared equally between them.

As ever, the State itself also benefits via taxation of winnings, with significant revenues being returned to society.

Allwyn warmly congratulates the new JOKER jackpot winner and wishes them every enjoyment of this remarkable success, exercised with good judgement. Meanwhile, the Company reaffirms its commitment to providing innovative and responsible gaming experiences, while continuing to support Cypriot society.