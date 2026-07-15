Allwyn Care: more care for all through meaningful health initiatives

Allwyn Cyprus unveiled a series of meaningful social contribution initiatives focused on healthcare during a special event held at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre on July 14, 2026. These initiatives form part of Allwyn Care, the company’s new, long-term and comprehensive programme dedicated to the vital area of healthcare.

Allwyn Care was introduced at the end of May, when the complete refurbishment of the Stella Soulioti Children’s Therapeutic Centre of the Cyprus Red Cross was announced in the presence of President Nikos Christodoulides, who described the project as a landmark initiative. The additional actions incorporated into Allwyn Care are being implemented in collaboration with highly-respected organisations and focus on prevention, early diagnosis and fostering a culture of social contribution, with a particular emphasis on younger generations.

Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides attended the event marking the presentation of the Allwyn Care initiatives. Minister Charalambides highlighted the importance of close collaboration between the public and private sectors, underlining the contribution of Allwyn’s initiatives both to the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Health and to society more broadly.

In his own address, Alexandros Davos, Chief Executive Officer of Allwyn Cyprus, underlined the importance of the initiative. “Today is a particularly important day for us. We are here to further expand the impact of Allwyn Care. At this new stage, I am delighted that leading healthcare organisations, all of which have made significant contributions, are standing alongside us. Through the initiatives we will implement together under the Allwyn Care programme, I am confident that we will achieve even more for Cypriot society. The message of Allwyn Care is simple: More care for everyone. In this way, we will create genuine value for many years to come,” he said.

Remarks were also delivered by Marios Argyrou, Secretary General of the Cyprus Red Cross, Dr Anna Achilleoudi, President of PASYKAF, Dr Pavlos Kosteas, Director of the Karaiskakio Foundation, Olga Papademou, Chair of the Board of Directors of Europa Donna Cyprus and Andreas Moyseos, President of Europa Uomo Cyprus. Representatives of the partner organisations presented their work, referencing their collaboration with Allwyn, and thanked the company for its longstanding support.

Initiatives included in the Allwyn Care programme

Through the Allwyn Care initiative, Allwyn Cyprus actively supports PASYKAF’s public awareness programme for the early diagnosis of cancer, which makes a substantial contribution to informing and raising awareness among the public. More than 250,000 people have been reached through related campaigns, while during 2025 nursing and medical palliative care services were provided to 8,763 people affected by cancer and their families through 52,072 consultations conducted across Cyprus.

In addition, Allwyn Care supports the development of the Bone Marrow Donor Registry and the modernisation of the diagnostic laboratories of the Karaiskakio Foundation. The objective is to strengthen efforts in combating haematological malignancies. Today, the number of Cypriot volunteer bone marrow donors exceeds 200,000, while more than 1,000 donors have already provided transplants to patients in 36 countries.

The Allwyn Care initiative also includes the “Close Friends”, “StiriZo”, “FrontiZo”, “GnoriZo”, “Nutrition and Health”, “Empower” and aromatherapy programmes of Europa Donna Cyprus, which provide support to individuals affected by breast cancer and gynaecological cancers. Through these schemes, more than 3,200 free specialised sessions are provided annually, with this figure increasing each year. In 2026, more than 400 new patients benefited from the “Close Friends” programme.

Allwyn Care also encompasses the awareness, prevention and early diagnosis initiatives for prostate cancer undertaken by Europa Uomo Cyprus, which have a significant social impact. In 2025 alone, 10,000 citizens were informed through more than 50 initiatives held throughout Cyprus, while 513 free PSA tests were provided.

With the central message, “More care for everyone”, Allwyn Care is evolving into a truly comprehensive platform for supporting and strengthening public health in Cyprus. Overall, Allwyn Care combines the upgrading of public infrastructure with initiatives promoting prevention, equal access and community engagement in order to maximise social benefit.