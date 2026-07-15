As part of their “Child, Nutrition & Health” Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets are set to host a unique Nutrition And Cooking Workshop for eight- to 14-year-olds, offering an engaging experience that will bring together learning, creativity and fun.

The workshop will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at Intercollege (main campus premises of University of Nicosia), with participants divided into two groups:

Group A: 9am – 12.30pm (Children from Nicosia and Larnaca)

9am – 12.30pm (Children from Nicosia and Larnaca) Group B: 1pm – 4.30pm (Children from Limassol, Paphos and Paralimni)

Guided by Chef and ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets Brand Ambassador Christina Christofi, youngsters will don aprons, become aspiring chefs and prepare healthy, creative recipes, along the way discovering that nutritious food can be delicious, enjoyable and fun to make.

Before entering the kitchen, members of the Cyprus Dietetic and Nutrition Association will introduce the kids to the basics of healthy eating via interactive activities and games. The session will help participants understand the nutritional value of different foods and encourage healthy eating habits from an early age.

The children will then move to the kitchen, where, under the guidance of Chef Christofi and her team, they will prepare their own healthy recipes, step by step. Through this hands-on experience, they will learn basic cooking techniques, build teamwork skills and discover the joy of creating nutritious meals.

The workshop offers a complete educational experience that combines learning with enjoyment, encouraging young people to spend their free time creatively, away from screens, while developing a lasting appreciation for healthy eating and cooking.

At the end of the workshop, all young chefs will receive a commemorative Certificate of Participation, along with gifts from ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets.

The Nutrition & Cooking Workshop is being held in collaboration with the Cyprus Dietetic and Nutrition Association and supported by the Culinary Arts Programmes at Intercollege.

Participation in the workshop is free of charge.

The deadline for parents to register their children for the workshop is 12pm, July 17, 2026, by completing the online registration form available on the ALPHAMEGA CSR website: https://csr.alphamega.com.cy/

Due to the workshop’s interactive format and to ensure every child can participate actively, places are limited. Each group will accommodate up to 22 children.

If applications exceed the available places, participants will be selected via an electronic draw, ensuring equal opportunities for all applicants. Parents of the selected children will be contacted directly and provided with all necessary participation details.

For more information and registration, please visit: https://csr.alphamega.com.cy/

Because every healthy habit begins in childhood!

Through initiatives such as the Nutrition & Cooking Workshop, ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets continue to invest meaningfully in children’s education, wellbeing and creativity, inspiring the next generation to embrace healthier lifestyles from an early age.