Hundreds of people gathered in the heart of Nicosia on July 4, 2026, for Rocking Autism, an unforgettable evening of live music, community spirit and fundraising, made possible through the generous support of the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation and Exinity, the event’s main sponsors.

Held in the block outside True Heart Café, Cyprus’ first social enterprise that creates meaningful employment opportunities for neurodivergent people, the party brought together families, friends, local businesses and supporters of the autism community for a night that celebrated inclusion while raising funds for Voice for Autism, the NGO behind True Heart Café.

The Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation and Exinity were proud to support Rocking Autism as the event’s principal sponsors, embracing a cause that reflects their long-standing commitment to creating lasting social impact and strengthening local communities.

Ellen Georgiou Pontikis, founder of True Heart Café and President of Voice for Autism

Through their support, they also recognised the pioneering work of Ellen Georgiou Pontikis, founder of True Heart Café and President of Voice for Autism, whose unwavering dedication has transformed lives by creating meaningful employment opportunities for neurodivergent people and establishing Cyprus’ first social enterprise of its kind.

The atmosphere was electric as the venue filled with people united by a common purpose, supporting inclusion while enjoying an exceptional evening of entertainment. Headlining the event was the acclaimed Athens-based band Hermaphrodite’s Child, whose energetic performance of beloved ’50s and ’60s rock ‘n’ roll classics had the crowd singing and dancing throughout the night, creating a memorable celebration for all ages.

Andrey Dashin, founder of the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation and Exinity, highlighted the message behind the event. “The real success of Rocking Autism wasn’t measured by the number of people who attended, but by the message it sent,” he said. “When businesses, charities and the wider community come together around a shared purpose, they can create meaningful change. We hope this evening encourages more people to champion inclusion, support organisations like Voice for Autism and recognise the incredible potential that exists when everyone is given the opportunity to thrive.”

The event was organised in collaboration with Nicosia Municipality, Nostalgia Parties and Cloud10 Music Agency, with food and refreshments provided by True Heart Café, Moondogs and CoffeeHouse.

About Exinity

Exinity’s philosophy is rooted in a simple but powerful belief: everyone deserves the freedom to succeed. As a global fintech company, it empowers individuals, particularly in fast-growing economies, to achieve financial independence through accessible, innovative trading and investment solutions. Combining technology, education and user-centric design, Exinity creates products that offer choice, control and opportunity. Its culture is driven by continuous learning, collaboration and adaptability, captured in its LEAP values: Learn, Exchange, Advance, Prosper. With a strong emphasis on integrity, inclusion and long-term impact, Exinity aims not only to grow as a business, but also to enable people and communities worldwide to thrive.

About The Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Foundation

The Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation is a non-governmental, non-profit organisation established in 2014 by Andrey and Julia Dashin to support vulnerable communities and drive positive change across Cyprus. Guided by four core pillars — social welfare, healthcare, education and environmental stewardship — the Foundation is committed to creating lasting social impact by promoting community development, social inclusion and equal opportunities for all. While its initiatives span a wide range of causes, with a particular focus on supporting children, the Foundation has funded and implemented numerous charitable initiatives across the island. Through strategic partnerships, meaningful collaborations and active engagement, the Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation aims to address pressing societal challenges and improve the quality of life in Cyprus.