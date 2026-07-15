Leptos Estates announces the launch of Bel Air Gardens, a new residential development in Yeroskipou, Paphos, created for a balanced and connected way of life. Combining 112 contemporary residences with landscaped outdoor spaces, a central swimming pool and a welcoming community environment, the development introduces a fresh lifestyle concept just minutes from the city and the beach.

Bel Air Gardens offers a collection of contemporary one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses, thoughtfully designed to combine modern comfort, functional interiors and generous outdoor living spaces. Set within a landscaped, resort-style environment centred around gardens and a communal swimming pool, the residences are suitable for permanent living, holiday use or investment, with prices starting from €255,000 +VAT.

At the heart of Bel Air Gardens is a beautifully landscaped garden and resort-style pool area, around which seven elegant residential blocks are thoughtfully arranged. Named Aria, Brezza, Levante, Zefiro, Alizée, Aura and Sirocco, the buildings create a harmonious residential setting that feels open, calm and private, while encouraging a natural sense of community.

Bel Air Gardens enjoys a highly connected location directly next to the Yeroskipou’s Municipality Project (Old KEN Pafos) that will reshape the area, opposite the nature and sculpture park and only two minutes from the main square. Residents will have immediate access to restaurants, cafés, bakeries, shops, gyms, spas, services and everyday amenities, while remaining approximately five minutes from both the sea and Paphos city centre.

Paphos International Airport and award-winning 18-hole championship golf courses are both approximately 15 minutes away, while Limassol can be reached in around 35 minutes. This combination of peaceful residential surroundings and effortless connectivity makes Bel Air Gardens ideally suited to permanent residents, holiday homeowners and international buyers seeking a well-connected residence on the island.

Developed by Leptos Estates, a member of the Leptos Group, Bel Air Gardens continues a property development legacy that dates back to 1960. With extensive experience in creating residential, lifestyle and mixed-use communities across Cyprus and Greece, Leptos Estates remains committed to delivering quality developments in premium locations, designed to create lasting value for residents and the community.

Bel Air Gardens. A balanced way of life, connected to what matters.

About Leptos Estates – Leptos Group

The Leptos Group with over 65+ years of real estate leadership in Cyprus and Greece, delivers high-quality projects with a focus on excellence, design and environmental awareness. With 350+ completed developments and 25,000+ homeowners, it operates through a global network in 75 countries. The Group also operates in the Tourism sector with Leptos Calypso Hotels & Resorts, and is active in the Education, Healthcare and Property Management sectors through Leptos Calypso Hotels, Neapolis University, Iasis Hospital and Vesta Holidays.

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** Disclaimer – All plans are conceptual and preliminary