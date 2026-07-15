As the final notes drifted into the warm summer evening and applause echoed through the Minthis Amphitheatre, another remarkable chapter of the Minthis Music Festival came to a close. Now celebrating its third consecutive year, the festival has firmly established itself as one of Cyprus’ most distinctive cultural events, bringing together internationally acclaimed artists, passionate audiences and the timeless beauty of Minthis to create moments that resonate long after the final encore.

Over July 8-12, 2026, guests from across Cyprus and beyond gathered beneath the stars for five unforgettable evenings of world-class music, where contemporary architecture meets breathtaking natural surroundings.

Presented by Pafilia, with an exceptional programme curated by LaimTee Art, the Festival once again transformed Minthis into a place where music, nature and human connection existed in perfect harmony, inviting audiences to slow down, listen and share in something truly special.

This year’s programme featured an outstanding line-up of internationally celebrated artists, including Florian Christl and his ensemble with violinist Niklas Liepe, pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, the Vision String Quartet, Austrian bass Günther Groissböck with pianist Nelson Calzi, and acclaimed British jazz vocalist Claire Martin.

Spanning contemporary classical music, piano recital, chamber music, opera and jazz, each performance created its own unique atmosphere, transporting audiences through moments of wonder, reflection and exhilaration while showcasing the universal language of music at its very finest.

Beyond a cultural gathering, Minthis Music Festival has become a celebration of shared experiences. It is an event where strangers become companions, conversations continue long after the music ends and memories are created against one of the island’s most extraordinary backdrops. With each passing year, the Festival continues to strengthen its place within Cyprus’ cultural landscape, reflecting Minthis’ enduring vision of creating meaningful experiences that inspire, unite communities and celebrate the transformative power of the arts.

Minthis Music Festival 2026 extends its heartfelt thanks to its valued sponsors—Porsche Cyprus, Cyprus Airways, Cyprus Workation Club, Bottles Wines and Spirits and Aroma Flowers—whose generous support helped make this year’s festival possible. Special thanks are also extended to the Festival’s communication sponsors, including CBN, Alpha Group, SPP Media, Dias Group, Vestnik Kipra and the Cyprus Mail, whose support helped bring the Festival to audiences across Cyprus and beyond.

As the curtain falls on another exceptional edition, anticipation for what comes next has already begun. In 2027, Minthis Music Festival will return for its fourth consecutive year, continuing a journey that has become a cherished tradition for audiences, artists and music-lovers alike.

Set against the incomparable backdrop of Minthis, the Festival looks forward once again to welcoming guests to experience the magic of music under the stars.

More information on the 2027 line-up will be announced soon.

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