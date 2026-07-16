Owning a holiday home in Cyprus' most popular seaside destination means more than securing your future holidays. It's an investment in a region experiencing continuous growth, modern infrastructure and increasing demand with prices starting from €168,000 + VAT.

Home to some of Europe’s most spectacular beaches, Protaras has long been one of Cyprus’ most sought-after destinations for those dreaming of owning a holiday home by the sea.

In recent years, the area has evolved into a thriving investment destination, driven by major infrastructure projects, contemporary residential developments and a transformation that continues to enhance its appeal.

The development of Paralimni Marina, the launch of the Protaras Riviera destination brand and the steadily increasing demand for holiday homes are further strengthening the area’s investment potential.

Owning a holiday home in Protaras not only enhances your lifestyle but also represents a smart long-term investment with excellent capital appreciation prospects.

We’ve selected five exceptional residential developments in prime locations, all just minutes from Protaras’ award-winning beaches, with prices starting from €168,000 + VAT.

Hidden Gem Lifestyle Apartments

Imagine enjoying the feeling of a holiday every single day. With a swimming pool, landscaped gardens, a children’s playground and contemporary apartments, Hidden Gem Lifestyle Apartments has been designed for those who want to embrace a relaxed resort lifestyle all year round.

Ideally located between Paralimni and Protaras, the development combines the atmosphere of a summer resort with the comfort and convenience of a modern residential community, creating an environment that promotes wellbeing and quality of life.

Project Highlights

The development consists of three residential buildings featuring 36 contemporary one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with internal living areas ranging from 57 to 110 sq.m.

Spacious interiors, minimalist design and generous verandas create the perfect setting to enjoy your morning coffee or unwind on warm summer evenings.

Whether you’re looking for a stylish permanent residence or a holiday home by the sea, Hidden Gem Lifestyle Apartments offers a lifestyle designed to meet your needs.

Location

Enjoy the convenience of city living while being just minutes away from the relaxed coastal lifestyle of Protaras. That’s exactly what Hidden Gem Lifestyle Apartments has to offer.

Located in one of Paralimni’s fastest-growing residential areas, the development provides residents with easy access to the town centre, while Protaras’ award-winning beaches are only a short drive away.

Paralimni Town Centre: 5 minutes

5 minutes Paralimni Marina: 6 minutes

6 minutes Agia Triada Beach: 7 minutes

7 minutes Sirena Beach: 7 minutes

7 minutes Skoutarospilioi Beach: 8 minutes

8 minutes Kapparis Beach: 10 minutes

10 minutes Protaras Centre: 11 minutes

Learn more about Hidden Gem Lifestyle Apartments here.

Angelico Lifestyle Apartments

Imagine opening your balcony doors every morning to panoramic views of the Kapparis coastline and the Famagusta Bay. At Angelico Lifestyle Apartments, this isn’t just a dream—it’s your everyday reality.

Inspired by the architecture of a contemporary seaside resort, the development enjoys an elevated position in Kapparis, offering breathtaking views, refined design and an exceptional coastal lifestyle.

Combining elegant architecture with premium construction quality, Angelico Lifestyle Apartments is the ideal choice for those seeking a stylish holiday home by the sea.

Project Highlights

The development features 64 one- and two-bedroom apartments across six residential buildings, all overlooking either the Mediterranean Sea or the communal swimming pool. It also offers penthouses with private pools and ground-floor apartments with private gardens.

Apartments range from 51 to 83 sq.m., with covered verandas of up to 24 sq.m., while selected residences also feature private roof gardens.

Elegant interiors finished in warm, natural tones and high-quality materials create a welcoming atmosphere, while the spacious verandas provide the perfect setting to enjoy uninterrupted sea or pool views from morning until sunset.

Location

When the beach is just minutes from your holiday home and everyday convenience is close at hand, location becomes one of your greatest luxuries. That’s exactly what Angelico Lifestyle Apartments offers.

Ideally situated between Kapparis—one of the few coastal areas that remains vibrant all year round—and the centre of Paralimni, the development places everything you need within easy reach.

Paralimni Marina: 5 minutes

5 minutes Kapparis Beach: 5 minutes

5 minutes Malama Beach: 5 minutes

5 minutes Agia Triada Beach: 7 minutes

7 minutes Sirena Beach: 8 minutes

8 minutes Vrissi Beach: 10 minutes

10 minutes Fig Tree Bay: 12 minutes

Learn more about Angelico Lifestyle Apartments here.

Avenue First

Everything feels easier when your favourite destinations are just minutes away. That’s exactly what Avenue First offers—easy access to the centre of Paralimni, as well as the beaches of Protaras and Ayia Napa, all within a short drive.

This mixed-use development occupies one of the most strategic locations in the Famagusta district, at the entrance to Paralimni and close to the roundabout leading directly to Protaras.

Project Highlights

Spread across four floors, Avenue First comprises nine spacious two-bedroom apartments, three contemporary office spaces and four premium retail units on the ground floor.

The apartments offer internal living areas ranging from 81 to 93 sq.m., complemented by generous covered verandas of 22 to 116 sq.m., thoughtfully designed to meet the demands of modern living.

Location

One of Avenue First’s greatest advantages is its strategic location. Within minutes, you can reach some of the finest beaches in the Famagusta region, while direct access to the motorway makes travelling across the island effortless.

Whether you’re looking for a holiday home, a permanent residence or a smart investment, Avenue First offers exceptional convenience and connectivity.

Paralimni Town Centre: 5 minutes

5 minutes Protaras Centre: 5 minutes

5 minutes Skoutarospilioi Beach: 10 minutes

10 minutes Kapparis Beach: 11 minutes

11 minutes Agia Triada Beach: 11 minutes

11 minutes Pantachou Beach, Ayia Napa: 10 minutes

10 minutes Ayia Napa Centre: 10 minutes

Learn more about Avenue First here.

Apanema Villas

If your ideal holiday is all about privacy, tranquillity and your own private swimming pool, then Apanema Villas is designed with you in mind.

This exclusive boutique development is located in the peaceful area of Agia Triada and has been created for those who want to enjoy a relaxed coastal lifestyle without being far from the vibrant atmosphere and award-winning beaches of Protaras.

Project Highlights

Apanema Villas consists of just 11 exclusive three-bedroom villas, each featuring a private swimming pool and landscaped garden, offering an exceptional level of privacy.

The villas offer spacious interiors ranging from 161 to 178 sq.m., while generous outdoor living areas and verandas provide the perfect setting for relaxation throughout the year.

The contemporary architecture blends harmoniously with the natural surroundings, while warm earthy tones, premium materials and abundant natural light create interiors that feel elegant, welcoming and effortlessly luxurious.

Location

Set in one of Protaras’ most charming neighbourhoods, Apanema Villas is just minutes from the area’s most popular attractions.

Restaurants, cafés and local shops are only 300 metres away, while the picturesque Agia Triada Beach is within walking distance.

Agia Triada Beach: 3 minutes

3 minutes Skoutarospilioi Beach: 3 minutes

3 minutes Sirena Beach: 5 minutes

5 minutes Pernera Beach: 6 minutes

6 minutes Kapparis Beach: 6 minutes

6 minutes Vrissi Beach: 10 minutes

Learn more about Apanema Villas here.

Napa Meridian Villas

If you like the idea of living just a few steps from Nissi Beach, Cyprus’ most famous and award-winning beach, while enjoying the privacy of a luxury villa and an authentic Mediterranean lifestyle, then Napa Meridian Villas is exactly what you are looking for.

The residential development is located in one of Ayia Napa’s most sought-after areas, just moments from the sea, only a few minutes from the vibrant resort centre and just five minutes from Ayia Napa Marina.

Project Highlights

The development consists of 14 luxury four- and five-bedroom villas, with covered areas ranging from 157–183 sq.m., spacious covered verandas of 32–35 sq.m., and plots ranging from 299–329 sq.m.

Each residence features a private swimming pool, roof garden and a beautifully landscaped garden. Designed with contemporary architecture, natural materials and premium construction specifications, the villas offer comfort, functionality and an authentic Mediterranean lifestyle all year round.

The Location of Napa Meridian Villas

Morning swims at Nissi Beach, afternoons at Ayia Napa Marina and evenings exploring the vibrant centre of Ayia Napa, Protaras and the surrounding villages. With Napa Meridian Villas, you can have it all. Located in one of Cyprus’ most privileged areas, the development perfectly combines the tranquillity of a luxury home with easy access to some of the island’s most beautiful beaches, everyday amenities and the cosmopolitan lifestyle of the region.

Ayia Napa Centre: 4 minutes

4 minutes Nissi Beach: 5 minutes

5 minutes Ayia Napa Marina: 10 minutes

10 minutes Protaras: 15 minutes

15 minutes Paralimni Marina: 15 minutes

15 minutes Larnaca International Airport: 30 minutes

Find out more about Napa Meridian Villas here.

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