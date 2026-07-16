Purpose Communications is marking World PR Day 2026 by inviting five members of its team to identify one quality that, for them, captures the value of strategic public relations today: consistency, trust, creativity, influence and perspective. This year’s theme, “The Golden Age of Strategic PR”, reflects the growing recognition of public relations as a core advisory function that helps organisations strengthen relationships, protect their reputation and communicate responsibly in a complex environment.

The global campaign also positions public relations as the essential human operating system for trust in an increasingly automated world. As technology changes the speed and scale of communication, the Purpose Communications team focuses on the human thinking, judgement and understanding behind every effective communications decision.

For Dimitris Ioannides, Founder and CEO of Purpose Communications, strong communication begins with consistency: “Getting attention once is relatively easy. Consistency is what helps people recognise a brand, understand what it stands for and know what to expect from it. Every message, decision and relationship contributes to that. In a fast-moving communications environment, showing up with the same clarity, values and standards builds lasting confidence.”

Katerina Yennari, Senior Communications Consultant, places trust at the heart of every relationship between an organisation and its audiences: “Trust takes time. It grows through honesty, sound judgement and accountability, one relationship at a time. A message can be produced in seconds. Trust takes much longer. As people expect greater transparency from organisations, trust shapes how every message is received. It is earned over time and forms the foundation of every strong relationship.”

For Rena Tsangari, PR and Events Manager, creativity gives strategy a voice that people can recognise and remember: “Creativity helps an idea find its own voice. It brings a fresh angle, a different way of seeing things and a form that people can connect with. Strategy gives communication direction. Creativity is what makes people notice it, remember it and feel something.”

Yianni Kyriacou, PR Manager, highlights influence as the ability to shape understanding and encourage action: “Influence goes far beyond reach. A message can reach millions and still have little impact. Real influence comes from understanding people, speaking to what matters to them and communicating with clarity and responsibility. That is what turns attention into action.”

For Andria Michael, Junior PR Executive, perspective begins with considering how a message may be understood by the people receiving it: “The meaning of a message can change depending on who receives it. Perspective means taking the time to understand people’s context, concerns and expectations before communicating. In strategic PR, seeing the message through someone else’s eyes often makes the difference between communication that connects and communication that misses the mark.”

Together, the five voices present a clear view of strategic public relations: its value lies in the thinking, judgement and relationships that give every tool, message and channel direction. For Purpose Communications, the Golden Age of Strategic PR brings the role of the communications adviser into sharper focus: understanding the environment, advising responsibly and building relationships that last.

Discover more about Purpose Communications’ work here or get in touch with the team here.

About Purpose Communications:

Purpose Communications is an independent, award-winning consultancy based in Cyprus, with an international network of partners. With over 30 years of combined experience in financial services, technology, healthcare, energy, real estate and shipping, Purpose designs tailored strategies that enhance reputation, influence policy, and create meaningful social and business impact. From corporate communications and media relations to advocacy, campaigns and NGO storytelling, Purpose helps clients improve both their purpose and their results. The company is the first in Cyprus to join the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) as a Corporate Affiliate, actively participating in a global network of professional excellence and ethical practice. For more information, visit: www.purpose-pr.com