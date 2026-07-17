The police drug squad (Ykan) on Friday seized 7kg of cannabis in Larnaca that arrived by post from abroad in two separate packages and a 30-year-old man has already been arrested.

During a search of the man’s residence, the police found 10g of cannabis and 10g of cocaine, as well as items for drug use and trafficking, including precision scales.

The police said the operation was carried out in the framework of cooperation between Ykan and services of other countries, as well as the Cyprus customs department, following the evaluation of information.

Police investigations are ongoing.