The municipality of Polis Chrysochous urged residents on Friday to take extra care as high temperatures increase the risk of wildfires.

Residents were called on to refrain from activities that may cause fires, such as using spark-producing equipment or burning dry grass and waste.

The municipality also advised residents to stay alert and report any suspicious behaviour on rural roads or in forests by taking note of vehicle registration numbers and contacting the authorities.

Anyone who spots smoke or a fire should immediately call the fire service on 112 or the forestry department on 1407.

The municipality stressed that protecting lives, property and the environment is everyone’s responsibility.