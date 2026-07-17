A 29-year-old man has been arrested following his extradition from Romania to Cyprus in connection with a 2024 drug case involving more than 3kg of cannabis, police said on Friday.

Police said the suspect was wanted over the possession of 3.22kg of cannabis with intent to supply.

He was arrested in Romania under a European warrant and extradited to Cyprus, where he arrived early on Friday and was immediately taken into custody.

The Larnaca district court ordered that he remain in custody for six days to facilitate investigations.

The case dates to February 1, 2024, when officers stopped a vehicle for a routine check in Larnaca and discovered the cannabis.

Three other men, aged 28, 40 and 51, were previously arrested, convicted and sentenced to prison terms of five-and-a-half, four and seven years respectively.