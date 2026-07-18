The renowned Amalgamation Choir travels to Limassol this month to present a new polyphonic musical performance titled Breathborn. Led by its founder, Vasiliki Anastasiou, the choir will step onto the stage at PSI Foundation on Tuesday, July 21 for a special summer performance.

Commenting on the title of the event, the choir says: “In Cypriot-Greek, breathborn (eis ton aeran) evokes words that seem fleeting, uncertain or left hanging. Yet through the shared act of listening, these ephemeral utterances can become profoundly real, shaping an experience that is immediate, sensory and deeply present.

“Composed of a curated selection of traditional and tradition-inspired Cypriot songs, the performance unfolds as an act of collective uplift: a whisper, a universal prayer, a shared resonance, and above all, a shared breath.”

The event is free to attend, yet registration in advance is required by sending an email to [email protected]. The venue has no assigned seating and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, so audiences are advised to arrive early. Doors will close promptly at the start of the performance to ensure an uninterrupted listening experience.

Breathborn

A capella performance by the Amalgamation Choir. July 21. PSI Foundation, Limassol. 8.30pm. Free admission. Booking required. [email protected]