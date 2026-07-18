Guest recipes with Chryso Patsalidou

Light Watermelon, Feta & Mint Salad with Balsamic Glaze

This light watermelon, feta and mint salad is fresh, hydrating and full of vibrant summer flavours. Sweet watermelon pairs perfectly with tangy feta, fresh mint and a balsamic-lime dressing. By using less olive oil and feta while skipping the added sugar, this lighter version is both nutritious and refreshing – ideal as a side dish or a light lunch.

For 6 servings

1 watermelon (about 3-3.5 kg), cut into cubes

⅔ cup balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup fresh mint leaves, chopped

⅓ cup reduced-fat feta cheese, crumbled

To serve (optional)

Extra fresh mint leaves

Lime wedges

Cucumber slices

Toasted pumpkin seeds or chopped pistachios (for extra crunch)

Pour the balsamic vinegar into a small saucepan and simmer over medium heat for 8-10 minutes, or until slightly reduced. Allow it to cool completely.

In a small bowl, whisk together the cooled balsamic reduction, lime juice and olive oil.

Place the cubed watermelon in a large serving bowl and add the chopped mint.

Drizzle the dressing over the watermelon and gently toss to combine.

Sprinkle the crumbled reduced-fat feta over the salad and season with freshly ground black pepper, if desired.

Serve immediately, or chill for 15-20 minutes before serving for an extra refreshing salad.

Vietnamese Spring Rolls with Shrimp, Carrot & Purple Cabbage

These Vietnamese fresh spring rolls are light colourful, and packed with fresh vegetables and lean protein. Filled with juicy shrimp, crunchy carrot and purple cabbage, then wrapped in delicate rice paper, they make a refreshing lunch, dinner or healthy snack. Serve with a light peanut-lime dipping sauce for extra flavour.

For 6 servings

12 rice paper wrappers

300g cooked shrimp, peeled and halved lengthwise

2 medium carrots, julienned

2 cups purple cabbage, finely shredded

1 cucumber, julienned

1 cup lettuce leaves, shredded

½ cup fresh mint leaves

½ cup fresh coriander

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

For the Peanut-Lime Dipping Sauce (optional)

2 tbsp natural peanut butter

1 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp honey

1-2 tbsp warm water (to thin the sauce)

Prepare all the filling ingredients by shredding the vegetables and halving the cooked shrimp.

Fill a shallow bowl with warm water. Dip one rice paper wrapper into the water for 10-15 seconds, until just softened.

Place the wrapper on a clean, damp surface.

Arrange a small amount of lettuce, carrot, purple cabbage, cucumber, herbs, and 2-3 shrimp halves in the centre of the wrapper.

Fold the bottom of the wrapper over the filling, fold in both sides, and roll tightly to seal.

Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling ingredients.

To prepare the dipping sauce, whisk together the peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, honey and warm water until smooth.

Serve the spring rolls immediately with the peanut-lime dipping sauce.

Chryso Patsalidou is a registered clinical dietitian but not your typical one. Her goal is to help people build a healthy relationship with food, free from restrictive diets and guilt. Through simple, delicious recipes and intuitive eating, she guides toward a way of eating that respects your body. Follow her on Instagram for more inspiration at @nurishwith_goldy