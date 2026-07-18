Ten people were arrested and 370 traffic violations were issued during targeted police operations carried out nationwide on Friday night.

According to police statements issued on Saturday, the arrests involved various offences, including drug possession, burglary, and illegal stay.

During the operations, police stopped 684 vehicles for inspection and checked 849 drivers and passengers.

Officers also carried out 56 premises inspections, resulting in six complaints.

Traffic checks led to 370 reports for various violations, including 63 cases involving speeding.

Police also carried out 294 alcohol tests, with 30 returning positive results.

Eleven preliminary drug tests were conducted, of which three produced positive results.

Police also impounded 18 vehicles during their checks.

The force said preventive policing operations will continue daily through increased patrols and targeted inspections.