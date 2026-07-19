Koilani village to welcome films, workshops, exhibitions and more

A new location, a vibrant fresh festival poster and a rich agenda of screenings, exhibitions, workshops and performances are approaching soon in the latest edition of Animafest. Unfolding across August 7 to 9, this will be an anniversary edition as the festival marks its 25th year, bringing its celebrations to Koilani village this time.

In the rural Limassol district, Animafest will continue building on its history as one of the longest-running animation events in southern Europe. Since 2002, it has been held annually in the Cypriot countryside, presenting Cyprus premieres of animated films, many of which have been screened and awarded at the world’s leading animation festivals.

Every year, the festival invites leading artists from the international animation community to create the official festival poster. This year, the poster with its hues of deep blue and fiery orange, has been designed by the acclaimed German animation filmmaker Andreas Hykade.

On the programme front, the festival presents a larger, more immersive agenda this summer. The international competition features 30 films from 17 countries, selected from hundreds of submissions from around the world.

Virgin Fandango

The International Competition for Young Audience includes 15 films from seven countries and its winning film will be selected by two three-member juries composed of children and teenagers.

The national competition this year includes seven Cypriot animated films, while in collaboration with the Association of Graphic Designers and Illustrators, local artists are invited to create a collective artwork. This year, participating teams will design posters and animated visuals for the Fairy Tale Museum in Koilani.

What’s more, the festival launches a second stage this year, dedicated to experimental films and audiovisual performances by emerging Cypriot and international artists. On the workshops front, a hands-on animation workshop for children and families will take place on August 6, a day before the official opening. On the day, participants will visit the Environmental Centre in Koilani and experiment with a variety of traditional handmade animation techniques under the guidance of professional animators and educators.

In the evening, the International Competition for Young Audience will be screened outdoors in the village. A two-day workshop on collecting oral histories will take place from August 6 to 8, led by Dr Nicoletta Demetriou, the ethnomusicologist and Director of the Cyprus Music Archive, which organises the event.

Of course, it is no summer festival without a music programme and this year, five live concerts byoutstanding Cypriot bands and solo musicians will fill the village nights with melodies. The full festival schedule is up on www.animafest.com.cy and very soon, its festivities will come to life, bringing the art of animation and more to Koilani village.

25th Countryside Animafest Cyprus

Animation screenings, competitions, workshops, and more. August 7-9. Koilani village, Limassol district. Three-day festival pass: €10. www.animafest.com.cy