A large wildfire in the Larnaca village of Pyrga has prompted a major response from firefighters on Sunday.

The Forestry Department activated its Astrapi (Lightening) emergency plan after receiving reports of the fire earlier in the afternoon, with houses now reportedly being threatened by the ongoing blaze.

Forestry department spokesman Glafkos Kyriakou confirmed that they are considering the incident as a major operation.

A total of 22 vehicles are involved in the response, while aircraft from the forestry department are carrying out water drops to assist ground crews.

The fire is burning wild vegetation and agricultural land, including areas with grain crops, while authorities are working to prevent it from spreading towards nearby homes.

The fire brigade is supporting the operation with four staffed fire engines from stations in Larnaca and Nicosia.

Fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said the blaze “is under the operational responsibility of the forestry department”.