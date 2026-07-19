My parents have come to visit and my wife took them to the beach today. They went down to the beach to the right-hand side of the Four Seasons in Limassol when facing the sea. This is the beach that we visit normally. (Baywatch is the operator.)

I was horrified to hear that they were charged €10 per sunbed. This is a public beach where the municipality is allowing extortion of visitors.

I complained three years ago about this illegal behaviour happening at Petite Plage and was brushed off. This extortionate behaviour has now spread like a virus and our public beaches are being sold off bit by bit.

I hold the municipality responsible for this. They are the ones dealing with the tenders for these companies. They need to enforce the law.

I want to know how we are allowing these beach operators to skirt the law and charge whatever they want?

Scott Ashman