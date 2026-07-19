A large wildfire in the village of Pyrga was brought under control on Sunday after burning pine and agricultural land.

The Forestry Department activated its Astrapi (Lightening) emergency plan after receiving reports of the fire earlier in the afternoon, with houses now reportedly being threatened by the ongoing blaze.

Forestry department spokesman Glafkos Kyriakou confirmed that they are considering the incident as a major operation.

A total of 22 vehicles were involved in the response, while aircraft from the forestry department carrying out water drops to assist ground crews.

The fire brigade supported the operation with four staffed fire engines from stations in Larnaca and Nicosia.

The fire affected areas of arable land with crops and spread towards homes, with some residential yards damaged by the flames.

Authorities said the rapid response of ground and aerial crews prevented the fire from spreading further.