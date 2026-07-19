Whilst being very quick to criticise, I like to think I display balance in my freedom to express opinion.

This is an open letter of congratulations and thanks to the national healthcare system (Gesy) that just saved my life.

On Tuesday, July 8, I experienced a serious, life-threatening event. Were it not for the cool-headed initial reaction of my dear wife, I would not be here to tell the tale.

She called for help and Gesy responded. An ambulance arrived, an initial, accurate assessment was given and I, recovering but confused, was safely whisked off to Larnaca general.

I was admitted and cared for there as an emergency patient for three days.

In any other part of the world, I would not be here to tell the tale. Thank you Gesy and the attending team. Without you, I am in no doubt that this cheeky little old British codger would have been a goner.

I am grateful and full of admiration. Thank you.

Gordon MacFarlaine, Oroklini

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