Jordan said no order was issued to evacuate Aqaba airport or port on Sunday after the US embassy in Amman reported that both locations had been cleared due to a “specific and credible threat”.

Government spokesman Mohammad al-Momani said Jordanian authorities had not identified any immediate danger.

“No potential threat has been recorded by the relevant Jordanian authorities in the last few hours,” he said in a statement to Reuters, adding that “the airport and port are operating normally”.

The US embassy advised American citizens to avoid travelling to the two facilities and to follow security guidance issued by Jordanian authorities.

The reports came amid heightened regional tensions after the US military said two personnel were killed and another was missing in Jordan following an Iranian attack.

Jordan has said it intercepted Iranian missiles over its territory in recent days. Meanwhile, Kuwait reported a fire at a power and desalination plant following what it described as a second Iranian attack.