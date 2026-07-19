Police arrested 19 individuals last night for various offences during overnight checks islandwide.

According to police, those arrested were investigated for offences including domestic violence, burglary, illegal possession of property, drug possession, possession of an offensive weapon, illegal residence in Cyprus as well as traffic violations.

During the operations, police stopped 620 vehicles and checked 848 people.

Officers also inspected 50 premises, resulting in nine complaints.

Traffic checks led to 252 complaints, including 105 for speeding and 25 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police also recorded five suspected drug driving cases after preliminary tests.

A total of 17 vehicles were impounded during the checks.