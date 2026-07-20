The EU-CONEXUS Joint Master in Marine Biotechnology, developed within the framework of the European University Alliance EU-CONEXUS, in which Frederick University participates, has received a historic European distinction. It is among only two programmes developed by European University Alliances to be awarded the Joint European Degree Label.

The award was presented on July 15, 2026, in Brussels, during a special ceremony hosted by the European Commission, attended by representatives of European institutions, universities, quality assurance agencies and graduates of the recognised programmes.

The Joint European Degree Label is awarded to transnational programmes delivered by European higher education institutions. Programmes receiving the label must meet common European criteria in areas including joint governance, academic integration, mobility, multilingualism, sustainability, digital learning and shared European values.

The label shows that students are not simply spending part of their studies abroad. They are following a programme jointly designed, governed and delivered by several European universities. It also makes the quality and European character of these programmes more visible to students, graduates, employers and higher education institutions. The label is also considered an important step towards the possible future development of a Joint European Degree.

Professor George Demosthenous, Rector of Frederick University, expressed satisfaction at the achievement.

“This historic distinction for our EU-CONEXUS Alliance fills us with pride and satisfaction; Frederick University participates actively in the Alliance and plays a substantial role in its activities and development,” he noted.

“The awarding, for the first time, of the Joint European Degree Label to only two alliances among the dozens operating across Europe is a remarkable achievement. It confirms that our Alliance is leading the way in delivering a truly transnational and exemplary European educational experience,” he continued.

“This important recognition comes at a particularly significant moment, as the new €4.6-million Erasmus Mundus funding we have secured will allow us to offer full scholarships to students from around the world. We are putting into practice the European Union’s ambitious vision for the future of higher education by combining excellence with accessibility.”

Interdisciplinary excellence tackles coastal challenges

The EU-CONEXUS European University Alliance focuses on Smart Urban Coastal Sustainability, addressing the complex challenges faced by coastal cities through interdisciplinary education, research and innovation. In addition to Frederick University, the Alliance includes La Rochelle Université (France), the Agricultural University of Athens (Greece), the Technical University of Civil Engineering Bucharest (Romania), Klaipeda University (Lithuania), Universidad Católica de Valencia (Spain), the University of Zadar (Croatia), South East Technological University (Ireland) and the University of Rostock (Germany).

The EU-CONEXUS Joint Master in Marine Biotechnology prepares graduates for research and professional careers in a field connecting marine science, biotechnology, innovation and the sustainable use of biological resources. Students study at several European universities and choose from four specialisation tracks: Innovative Bioproducts for Future, Blue Biomass, Marine Biorefinery and Aquaculture Biotechnology.

The curriculum covers applications in health, cosmetics, agri-food, aquaculture and the sustainable use of marine bioresources. Students also work with researchers and professionals outside academia, gaining insight into how scientific knowledge can be translated into products, services and practical solutions. For graduates, the label provides recognition of the international and interdisciplinary experience at the heart of the programme. The programme has been running since 2021 and has already completed three cohorts. Students completing the programme in 2026 will be the first graduates to receive certificates bearing the Joint European Degree Label.

The programme has secured new funding of €4.6 million under the Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters 2026 call. This marks the second consecutive Erasmus Mundus grant awarded to the programme and will support scholarships for students from Europe and beyond, the continued delivery of the joint curriculum and further collaboration with researchers, companies and organisations active in marine biotechnology and the blue bioeconomy.

About Frederick University

Frederick University has operated in the Republic of Cyprus since September 2007. Although the establishment of the University is relatively recent, the organisation has a long history of 60 years in higher education. Its mission is to serve society through education, research, and social contribution to the broader community. The University offers a broad range of academic programmes of study in the areas of Engineering, Technology, Business, Maritime Business, Arts, Architecture, Media, Humanities, Health and Education, and operates from Nicosia and Limassol campuses. With its dedication to academic excellence, provision of high-quality programmes of study and active research, the University enjoys respect and recognition both nationally and internationally. In the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2026, it ranked among the top 301-400 universities globally, recognised as the top performing University in Cyprus for the fourth consecutive year.