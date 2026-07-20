Four million drivers in Europe have chosen Nissan Qashqai

The Nissan Qashqai continues to write its own unique story in the European market, having surpassed the impressive milestone of four million sales since its debut in 2006. The model that essentially created the modern crossover SUV category remains a benchmark, combining practicality, technology and efficiency—qualities that have made it one of Nissan’s most successful models in Europe.

Over the course of nearly two decades and across three generations, the Nissan Qashqai has continuously evolved to meet the needs of European drivers. Nissan has invested in safety, connectivity, comfort and electrification, keeping the model at the top of its class. It is no coincidence that, to date, it has won more than 110 international awards, including 20 “Car of the Year” honours in various European countries.

A key factor in its success is the innovative e-POWER system, Nissan’s unique hybrid technology. Unlike conventional hybrid systems, the wheels are powered exclusively by the electric motor, while the gasoline engine acts as a generator to produce electricity. The result is a driving experience reminiscent of a pure electric car, but without the need for external charging. According to Nissan, the Qashqai e-POWER can travel more than 1,200 kilometres on a single tank of fuel, with an average fuel consumption of just 4.3 litres per 100 km (WLTP).

Another key factor in the model’s enduring success is that it is designed and developed specifically for the European market. Design takes place at Nissan Design Europe in London, development at the company’s technical centres in Cranfield and Barcelona, and production at the Sunderland plant in the United Kingdom, one of the most important automotive manufacturing facilities in Europe.

The Qashqai’s success is particularly significant for the Cypriot market, where the model has consistently been among the most popular choices in the family SUV segment. The combination of advanced technology, fuel efficiency, top-of-the-line safety systems and practicality continues to be one of the main reasons why the Nissan Qashqai remains one of the most well-rounded options for today’s driver.