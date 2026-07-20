The Union of Cyprus Journalists (UCJ) on Monday strongly condemned comments made by Alma MP Michalis Paraskevas against Phileleftheros journalist Frixos Dalitis, describing the remarks as offensive, unsubstantiated and damaging to the profession.

The union stressed that people in public life, including politicians and journalists, are legitimately subject to public criticism, provided it is evidence-based and expressed with civility.

The comments were made during the Netcast Zone podcast, published online on July 13, in which Paraskevas described Dalitis as “guided” and a “propagandist” serving “political expediency”.

The union said the allegations were “groundless, unsubstantiated, sweeping and deeply offensive”, adding that it was unacceptable to tarnish the professional reputation of a journalist with more than 20 years’ experience through what it described as careless and irresponsible accusations.

It said the MP’s comments bordered on intimidation and called on him to withdraw them immediately.

The union also urged the leadership of the Alma movement to clarify whether it endorsed behaviour that, in its view, violated the standards of political decency.

According to the statement, Paraskevas did not limit his criticism to Dalitis but also claimed more broadly that there are “guided journalists”. The union also referred to his challenge directed at the organisation, in which he said the union was free to complain if it disagreed with his claims.

Responding, the ESK said it was a serious organisation with seven decades of history and would not engage in insults or sweeping accusations despite what it described as the provocation.

It added that anyone with complaints about the work of a journalist should make use of the established self-regulatory mechanisms of the profession, rather than resorting to public attacks.