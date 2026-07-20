Mercedes-Maybach S-Class raises bar for luxury once again

Mercedes-Maybach presents the new generation of the S-Class, which is undergoing the most significant upgrade in its history and is set to redefine the concept of the ultra-luxury sedan. With a refreshed design, even more advanced technology and greater customisation options, the new model aims to remain at the top of its class.

The exterior design takes on a more imposing presence thanks to the new, larger Maybach grille, which is 20 per cent larger than before and can now feature an illuminated outline. New lighting elements with rose gold accents, illuminated logos and new forged wheels round out a look that exudes understated luxury without excess.

Inside, the Mercedes-Maybach raises the bar for comfort even higher. The new MBUX Superscreen is combined for the first time with the MB.OS operating system in a Maybach model, offering faster performance, over-the-air updates, and a new digital assistant powered by artificial intelligence. The system can engage in more natural conversations with the driver, while the user interface design now features exclusive Maybach elements.

Special emphasis has also been placed on the comfort of rear passengers. The new S-Class features automatic Comfort Doors, Executive rear seats, a refrigerator, special holders for Robbe & Berking silver champagne flutes, new ambient lighting with 199 LEDs and, for the first time, a leather-free interior option featuring high-quality, sustainable materials.

At the top of the lineup are new six- and eight-cylinder electrified engines with mild hybrid technology, which offer increased power, better responsiveness and higher efficiency. The iconic V12 will continue to be available in select markets, while the S 580 e plug-in hybrid version offers an electric range of nearly 100 kilometres. At the same time, the new AIRMATIC suspension uses data from the cloud to proactively adapt its operation to road conditions, ensuring a first-class ride quality.

Personalisation is a key feature of the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Through the MANUFAKTUR program, customers can choose from more than 150 exterior colours, over 400 interior combinations and nearly unlimited options for materials and trim elements, creating a car uniquely tailored to their preferences.