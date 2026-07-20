The Cyprus Cricket T20 Cup sponsored by HurryCurry concluded on Sunday with Punjab Lions producing a dominant all-round performance to defeat the previously unbeaten Telugu11 by six wickets in a one-sided final.

After electing to bowl, Punjab Lions dismissed Telugu11 for just 87 runs in 18.5 overs. Captain Neeraj Tiwari and Vansham Bhandari starred with the ball, claiming three wickets each. Chasing a modest target, Punjab Lions reached the total in the 19th over, with Moeed Ali top-scoring with 25 runs. Despite missing a couple of matches earlier in the tournament through injury, Telugu11’s Subareddy Alavala made an impressive return, taking three wickets.

Telugu11’s Sankar Mekala finished as the tournament’s leading batter, scoring 324 runs at an average of 46.29 and a strike rate of 148.62. His outstanding performances earned him both the Best Batter and Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards. Punjab Lions’ Vansham Bhandari was named Best Bowler after claiming 19 wickets at an exceptional average of 5.84 and an economy rate of just 4.06.

The tournament was largely dominated by bowlers, with more than half of all deliveries bowled resulting in dot balls. Only one century was scored during the competition, while the average number of runs per wicket stood at 13.88 runs.

Earlier this month, the Moufflons Women and Sri Lankan Lions Women completed their domestic T20 campaign, sharing the honours with two victories each. Moufflons Women were crowned champions after finishing with the superior net run rate.

Iresha Chathurani enjoyed a remarkable series, scoring 168 runs at an average of 84 and a strike rate of 105 to claim both the Best Batter and MVP awards. Hithansdura Chandima was named Best Bowler after taking five wickets at an average of 16.84 and maintaining an economy rate of 5.86.

The conclusion of the domestic T20 competitions marks the end of a busy spring and summer season for Cyprus Cricket, with competitive action set to resume in September following a short summer break.

The first half of the season was packed with activity both on and off the field. Cyprus’ men’s and women’s national teams each played 10 T20 International matches, while Cyprus successfully hosted the ICC Europe Sub-Regional Qualifiers in May, welcoming nine international teams to the island.

Beyond international competition, Cyprus Cricket continued to invest heavily in grassroots development. In March, coaching session was organised for school teachers to equip them with the skills to deliver cricket in schools. Throughout the first half of the year, Cyprus Cricket coaches expanded the game’s reach by introducing cricket to thousands of young people, while an increased number of Criiio modified cricket festivals encouraged participation among both children and adults.

In recognition of these sustained development efforts, Cyprus Cricket’s schools programme was officially named the ICC Europe’s Best Development Initiative for 2025, highlighting the organisation’s commitment to growing the game across the island.