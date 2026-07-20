The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation’s (BoCCF’s) Faneromeni26 Festival continues on Thursday, June 30, 2026, with the musical performance “TRACKS: Echo of Now, Rhythm of Yesterday”.

“TRACKS: Echo of Now, Rhythm of Yesterday” draws its inspiration from the concept of a path that is organically carved out through use rather than construction. The show is an artistic mapping of this journey, which began in 2016 with the spontaneous freestyle rap circles in Faneromeni Square, transforming the Cypriot dialect from an everyday idiom into a tool of contemporary poetry. The tracks of footsteps in the city meet the sonic tracks of today, creating a bridge between the street and historical memory.

The performance offers a vibrant fusion of oral tradition and hip-hop culture, where spoken word coexists with acoustic instruments, creating an organic dialogue between electronic sound and acoustic tradition. The experience is enriched by dynamic visuals projected in real time, using digitally-processed images from BoCCF’s Cypriot collections, transforming the space into a multisensory environment where new voices converse with history.

Event information

Contributors: Tasos Lamnisos (Music Composition, Lyrics & Curation), Spyros Kyprianou (Narration & Poetry), Anastasia Kattou (Clarinet & Rap), Angelos Vlamis (Drums), Panagiotis Mina (Guitar & Backing Vocals), Odysseas Vlamis (Keyboards & Εlectronics), Julie Michael (Live Video Projections), Yuri Domitsidis (Sound Engineering)

Tasos Lamnisos (Music Composition, Lyrics & Curation), Spyros Kyprianou (Narration & Poetry), Anastasia Kattou (Clarinet & Rap), Angelos Vlamis (Drums), Panagiotis Mina (Guitar & Backing Vocals), Odysseas Vlamis (Keyboards & Εlectronics), Julie Michael (Live Video Projections), Yuri Domitsidis (Sound Engineering) Duration: 50 minutes

50 minutes Date : Thursday, July 30, 2026

: Thursday, July 30, 2026 Time : 8.30pm (doors open at 8pm )

: 8.30pm (doors open at ) Venue: Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis Street, 1011 Nicosia

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis Street, 1011 Nicosia Entrance: free

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You can find more information on the website of the Cultural Foundation: www.boccf.org and on the official pages of the Foundation on Facebook & Instagram (@boccf)

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation