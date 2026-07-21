Ayia Napa Marina to host CraftXBeerience for second year in a row

CraftXBeerience returns to Ayia Napa Marina for the second consecutive year on Saturday, August 1, 2026 and Sunday, August 2, 2026, inviting the public to a two-day celebration of craft beer, music, food and entertainment.

From 5pm until midnight, visitors will discover a wide variety of beers, meet established and emerging beer vendors and enjoy offerings from snack vendors in a lively summer setting by the sea.

This year’s event will feature Rabbit Hop, Eviva Brewing Prjkt, Hop Thirsty Friends, Pivo Microbrewery, Radical Way Brewing, Octo Microbrewery, Weekend Cocktails, Lola Pineios Brewery, Funky Fluid and Uiltje Brewing Co., offering a diverse selection of beer styles, flavours and creations.

The programme also includes activities for the whole family. On both days, from 6-9pm, The Kids Entertainment Factory will provide organised activities for children in the indoor area of the Event Center, sponsored by Cablenet. Cablenet will also host interactive games for adults throughout the event.

A highlight of the programme will be the Beer Blind Taste – Find the Style Challenge, held on both days from 7-8pm. Participants will put their knowledge and senses to the test as they attempt to identify different beer styles without knowing what they are tasting. All participants will receive 5G Unlimited from Cablenet, while winners will each receive a beer appreciation course worth €250, courtesy of Rabbit Hop.

Music will take centre stage throughout the two-day event. On Saturday, August 1, Time Surfers will perform live from 8.30-11pm, while on Sunday, August 2, Minus One will take the stage with an energetic live set, also from 8.30-11pm.

CraftXBeerience is being organised by Ayia Napa Marina and Nicosia’s much-loved pub Moondogs. Returning with free admission and even more flavours, experiences and music, it’s set to create the ideal meeting point for anyone looking to enjoy a different kind of summer weekend by the sea.