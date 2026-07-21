The European Union remains committed to supporting United Nations efforts to achieve a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said after speaking with UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin on Tuesday.

The telephone conversation took place ahead of Holguin’s visit to Brussels on Wednesday and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ visit to Cyprus next week as diplomatic activity intensifies around renewed efforts to restart negotiations.

In a post following the call, Kallas described it as “a good phone conversation” and said the pair had discussed recent developments on the Cyprus issue.

“The EU remains firmly committed to supporting the UN led efforts for Cyprus,” she said.

Kallas added that they also discussed “the importance of maintaining momentum towards a comprehensive settlement of the issue” and agreed to continue their discussions during the UN General Assembly in September.

Holguin is due to meet European Commission Cyprus envoy Raffaele Fitto in Brussels on Wednesday, before travelling to Ankara for talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday.

Her meetings come ahead of Guterres’ visit to the island next week, during which he will hold separate meetings with President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman before chairing a joint meeting between the two leaders.

The renewed diplomatic contacts form part of wider efforts to create conditions for the resumption of formal Cyprus settlement negotiations, with Holguin also working towards convening an enlarged meeting involving the two sides, the three guarantor powers and the United Nations later this year.

Both Christodoulides and Erhurman have said any future meeting must produce meaningful progress rather than becoming an end in itself.