Firefighters and aircraft were deployed on Tuesday to tackle a wildfire that broke out northwest of the Ergates industrial area in Nicosia.

The blaze is burning dry grass, prompting a large-scale response from multiple agencies.

Fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said four fully staffed fire engines from Nicosia stations were initially dispatched to the scene, with additional crews from the Forestry Department, the Game and Fauna Service and organised volunteer groups reinforcing the operation.

Two firefighting aircraft were immediately deployed, while a further two were mobilised to strengthen the aerial response.

The Nicosia EOA also sent two excavators and a water tanker to assist firefighters in containing the blaze and preventing it from spreading.

Firefighters remained at the scene on Tuesday afternoon as ground and aerial crews worked to bring the fire under control.

Authorities had not yet announced the cause of the fire or the extent of the area affected.

More to follow…