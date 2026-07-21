Maserati has revealed its all-new Project GT4 at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, offering the first glimpse of the marque’s next-generation customer racing car. Developed by Maserati Corse, the new model is based on the latest GranTurismo and represents the Italian manufacturer’s ambition to return to the highly competitive GT4 category with a race-winning package from the 2028 season.

Project GT4 builds upon the experience Maserati has gained with the successful GT2 programme. The new race car has been conceived to transfer the technical expertise, engineering solutions and design philosophy of the GranTurismo directly to the circuit, while reinforcing Maserati’s long-standing commitment to creating a close relationship between its road cars and racing activities.

Developed in Modena, the Project GT4 retains the architecture of the new GranTurismo, with both the body structure and powertrain derived directly from the production model. This approach not only preserves the DNA of the road-going GranTurismo but also helps reduce running and maintenance costs, an important factor for teams competing in the rapidly growing GT4 category.

Power comes from Maserati’s 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6 engine, featuring Formula 1-inspired pre-chamber combustion technology. The Nettuno powerplant has already demonstrated its impressive performance and durability in motorsport applications, producing more than 700 hp in specific racing configurations while offering significant development potential.

The Project GT4 features a rear-wheel-drive layout, suspension derived from the GranTurismo Trofeo, adjustable dampers and anti-roll bars, while its weight has been reduced by approximately 400 kg compared with the road car. A dedicated aerodynamic package includes a front splitter, dive planes, a redesigned bonnet with cooling vents, optimised brake cooling, a full roll cage, FIA-homologated racing seat and fuel tank, as well as 18-inch wheels built to GT4 regulations.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Trident emblem, Maserati presented the Project GT4 wearing a special commemorative livery. A large Trident stretches from the roof to the rear of the car, accompanied by one hundred subtle blue Trident logos. The white front section pays tribute to legendary Maserati racing cars such as the 420M/58 Eldorado, while the blue and yellow accents reflect the colours of Modena, proudly highlighting the car’s Italian heritage.

With Project GT4, Maserati continues to strengthen its motorsport strategy alongside the GT2 and MCXtrema programmes. The new model demonstrates the marque’s determination to play a leading role once again in international GT racing, with development already under way to ensure it is fully competitive when it makes its racing debut in 2028.