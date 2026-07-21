Why stick to the same skincare routine daily, if your skin doesn’t have the same needs each day? The new Weleda Serum Booster Drops line is here to make your facial skincare routine more flexible and personalised.

All it takes is a few drops, whether on their own or mixed with your favourite cream, to give your skin exactly what it needs at that moment. The line includes six targeted boosters for hydration, nourishment, radiance, pore minimisation, a bronzed glow and antioxidant protection, featuring 100-per cent naturally-derived ingredients, vegan formulas and NATRUE international certification.

For days when your skin looks dehydrated or tired, Weleda Hyaluronic Moisture Serum Booster Drops provide 24-hour hydration with dual-action hyaluronic acid and Snow Mushroom, leaving your skin feeling fresher, more supple and plump. It’s the perfect boost before applying make-up or after a busy day, when your skin needs an instant revitalising boost.

If you’re looking for more comfort and nourishment, Weleda Hyaluronic Moisture Serum Booster Drops provide an extra dose of care. With omega-3, 6 and 9 and avocado oil, it strengthens the skin barrier, boosts resilience and helps dry or sensitive skin feel softer and more balanced.

For a natural-looking glow that isn’t overdone, Weleda Glow Perfecting Serum Booster Drops provide radiance and a more even skin tone, thanks to liquorice and light-reflecting pigments. It’s the perfect choice for dull skin or for those days when you want that “healthy skin” look without much effort.

Weleda Pore Refining Serum Booster Drops is for those who want a smoother complexion and clearer skin. With vitamins C and E and fermented cranberry extract, it helps improve skin texture, reduce the appearance of pores and brighten the complexion.

For a sun-kissed look without sun exposure, Weleda Sunkissed Bronzing Serum Booster Drops provide an instant bronzed glow with mineral pigments, while also hydrating the skin.

Finally, the Slow Aging Astaxanthin Serum Booster Drops, with astaxanthin and white tea, offer antioxidant protection and help prevent the first signs of aging.

The best part? You don’t have to choose “one permanent solution”. You can use the Weleda Serum Booster Drops line depending on your mood, the season, your lifestyle or how your skin is feeling today. The new generation of skincare is natural, fun and completely tailored to you.

General information