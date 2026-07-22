As part of the Go Overboard Cyprus Swim Challenge 2026 – Swimming for Cleaner Seas, being held by the Cyprus Environment Foundation and the Nicosia Triathlon Club Nireas, the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative (CSTI) is participating as a co-organiser, joining forces with the “Keep Our Sand and Sea Plastic Free” initiative to help protect Cyprus’ sea and coast.

In keeping with the global Plastic Free July campaign, CSTI invites the public to attend the Go Overboard Cyprus Swim Challenge 2026 final event on Sunday, July 26, 2026. This special day is dedicated to open-water swimming, marine environmental protection and collective action to reduce plastic pollution.

The event combines sport with environmental awareness, raising funds for local marine conservation projects while highlighting the importance of active public participation in protecting the island’s coastal waters. It also demonstrates the power of collaboration between organisations, volunteers and citizens in creating a cleaner and more sustainable sea environment.

Programme

07:00 – 07:30 | Registration and arrival

07:30 – 09:30 | Open-water swimming

08:30 – 09:30 | SUP & Kayaking

10:00 – 12:00 | Refreshments, prize draw and presentations on environmental initiatives

Throughout the day, participants will have the opportunity to learn about the work of the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative (CSTI), the Cyprus Environment Foundation, the Enalia Physis Environmental Research Centre and the Marine and Environmental Research (MER) Lab. They will discover ongoing marine conservation initiatives, learn practical ways to help reduce plastic pollution and explore how individual actions can make a positive impact. A prize draw with gifts for participants will also take place.

General information

Location: Nisia Lombardi Beach, Cavo Maris Hotel, Protaras

Nisia Lombardi Beach, Cavo Maris Hotel, Protaras Participation: Free of charge

Free of charge Information: +357 7000 7102

The event is supported by the Municipality of Paralimni–Deryneia, Cavo Maris Hotel, AWOL and the G. Charalambous Group. For more information about the Go Overboard Cyprus Swim Challenge 2026 campaign, click here.