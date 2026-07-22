The American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo) is pleased to announce that Dr. Georgios Charalambous, a member of its faculty, has been elected Chair of the European Mathematical Society (EMS) Young Academy, marking an important distinction for both the University and Cyprus.

The European Mathematical Society (EMS) is one of Europe’s leading organisations dedicated to advancing mathematics. Its Young Academy brings together early-career mathematicians with strong records of academic excellence and a commitment to supporting the development of mathematics and the next generation of mathematical scientists across Europe.

As Chair, Dr Charalambous will contribute to shaping the Young Academy’s direction and activities, representing the perspectives of emerging mathematicians and supporting initiatives that strengthen mathematical research, education, and collaboration across Europe.

A graduate of the University of Cambridge and Secretary General of the Cyprus Mathematical Society, Dr Charalambous has combined academic work with active service to the mathematical community. His election recognises his contributions to the field, as well as his commitment to advancing mathematics through education, collaboration and institutional leadership.

“Dr Charalambous’ election as Chair of the European Mathematical Society Young Academy is a significant recognition of his academic leadership and commitment to advancing the mathematical sciences,” noted Dr Wassim El Hajj, rector of AUB Mediterraneo. “We are proud to see a member of our academic community take on this important European role.”

Dr El Hajj added: “His election is also a testament to the academic excellence and international leadership within our university community and further strengthens the contribution of AUB Mediterraneo and Cyprus to international academic and scientific collaboration.”

For Cyprus, the election brings greater visibility within the European mathematical community and highlights the growing role that scholars based in smaller academic ecosystems can play in shaping the future of the mathematical sciences across Europe.

Dr Charalambous’ new role aligns with AUB Mediterraneo’s commitment to academic excellence, public service and active participation in international research networks.

About American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo

The American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo) in Paphos, Cyprus, is approved by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) as a branch campus of the American University of Beirut (AUB) in Beirut, Lebanon, and operates under a charter granted by the New York State Education Department (NYSED) which registers the university’s degree programmes. All departments and programs at AUB Mediterraneo are accredited in Europe and Cyprus through the Cyprus Agency of Quality Assurance and Accreditation of Higher Education (CYQAA) and recognised globally. The Faculty of Business at AUB Mediterraneo is the first business education institution in Cyprus to earn EQUIS accreditation from EFMD, a globally-recognised mark of excellence in business and management education. For more information, please visit: www.aubmed.ac.cy