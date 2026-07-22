ASBISc Enterprises Plc this week reported that estimated consolidated revenues for June had risen to approximately $649 million, up by roughly 74 per cent from June 2025, in a trading update from the Cyprus-based IT distributor.

The board of directors said the estimate was published after its decision to disclose monthly consolidated revenue information, as set out in a previous report.

The company said the June 2026 figure was based on its best possible estimation and could differ slightly from the final data.

ASBIS said estimated consolidated revenues for June 2026 came in at approximately $649 million, compared with $374 million in June 2025.