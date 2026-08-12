The forestry department has completed nationwide training for its personnel on the operation of 17 new fire engines recently added to its fleet, it announced on Wednesday.

According to the department, the new vehicles are equipped with modern safety systems and advanced operational capabilities, strengthening its ability to respond to forest fires.

The training programme combined classroom instruction with practical exercises and was delivered by the company that supplied the vehicles, with specialist instructors from the manufacturer travelling to Cyprus to conduct the sessions.

During the practical training, personnel were familiarised with operating the vehicles, using the firefighting equipment and onboard systems, as well as safe driving techniques and the effective deployment of the engines in wildfire conditions.

The department said continuous staff training is essential to ensuring the effective use of its modern equipment.

It added that the addition of the new fire engines, together with the training provided to their operators, significantly enhances the department’s operational readiness and its ability to protect forests, the natural environment and the public from the threat of wildfires.